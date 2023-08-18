CAMC names new vice president for outpatient services
Dr. Michael Robie has been named vice president of ambulatory services at Charleston Area Medical Center.
In this role, Robie will collaborate with physician and operational leadership to focus on the continued development of the ambulatory-physician division, according to a news release.
He will be responsible for the operational management of the ambulatory-physician division while working closely with the hospital’s academic leadership to ensure the continued development and support of the learning environment.
West Virginians for Affordable Health Care names new director
West Virginians for Affordable Health Care announced Ellen Allen as its new executive director.
Allen brings over 35 years management and leadership experience to the position, according to a news release.
She most recently served as executive director for Mountain State Spotlight, a nonprofit newsroom. Prior to that, she served as executive director at Covenant House, a Charleston based non-profit, for over 10 years.
Allen’s tenure at Covenant House included advancing housing rights and opportunities that prevented homelessness, improved food security, and improved access to high quality and affordable health care for persons experiencing homelessness, low wage workers, and people living with HIV/AIDS.
West Virginians for Affordable Health Care brings a consumer voice to public policy so that every West Virginian has quality, affordable health care and the opportunity to lead an informed, healthy and productive life, according to the release.
Two inducted into West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame
DAVIS — The West Virginia Airport Managers Association has announced the 2023 class of inductees into the state Aviation Hall of Fame.
This year’s honorees are Thomas Cochran and Perry Dillon.
Cochran and Dillon will be recognized during a ceremony on July 31 at Canaan Valley Resort as part of the annual West Virginia Aviation Conference. The Aviation Hall of Fame is located inside the terminal building at North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg.
The West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame recognizes pioneers and leaders within the industry who have made significant contributions to the development, advancement, or promotion of aviation and have close ties to the state. For information or to nominate individuals for inclusion in the hall of fame, visit www.wvama.org.