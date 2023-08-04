Melissa Luce, managing partner of Calwell Luce diTrapano, has been selected to the West Virginia Super Lawyers list for 2023. It is the fourth consecutive year Luce has received this honor of professional achievement.
In a news release, Luce said she believes the groundwork to achieving such a high degree of recognition from her peers began early in her career.
“From participating in mission work in 1982 for Project Serve in the Dominican Republic to working as an intern in 1985 for Senator John D. Rockefeller, IV, I learned the importance of hard work and serving others,” Luce said.
As managing partner, Luce oversees the firm’s 12 attorneys and several dozen support staff. Her practice focuses on medical malpractice, birth trauma and injuries, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability, and wrongful death.
Summer Night Soiree to honoree awardees
A new signature event in the Capital City will celebrate both the end of summer and the beginning of young West Virginians’ journeys.
Generation West Virginia’s “Summer Night Soiree,” presented by Southwestern Energy, will honor notable West Virginians who embody the organization’s mission to attract, retain and advance young people in the Mountain State as part of an evening filled with food, music and art.
Generation West Virginia will recognize Lee Farabaugh with the Distinguished Leadership Award; Tom Heywood with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Treasure Barberich-Wyckoff with the Emerging Leader Award; Sydney Wait with the Empowerment Award; and Up Next Charlie West with the Community Partnership Award.
The event, which is open to the public and will be held on Aug. 26 at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Charleston, will also feature award-winning cuisine and live music. Base Camp Printing Co. is also crafting an exclusive print for the event.