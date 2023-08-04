Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Luce named to W.Va. Super Lawyers list

Melissa Luce, managing partner of Calwell Luce diTrapano, has been selected to the West Virginia Super Lawyers list for 2023. It is the fourth consecutive year Luce has received this honor of professional achievement.

