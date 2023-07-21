Hudson joins Steptoe & Johnson’s Charleston office
J. Chuck Hudson has joined the Charleston office of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. He joins the mineral title and property practice group in the firm’s Energy and Natural Resources Department.
“We’re happy to welcome Chuck to the firm’s Charleston office,” Steptoe & Johnson CEO, Christopher Slaughter, said in a news release. “His knowledge and experience in mineral and property rights will be an asset to the firm as we continue to help our energy clients across the firm.”
Hudson’s practice includes representation in the areas of energy, oil and gas, commercial real estate, insurance, business, and construction litigation. He has more than 10 years of title experience in the often complex field of surface, mineral, and leasehold ownership for the energy sector.
In addition to his energy and real estate practice, he has experience in estate and trust planning along with assisting small businesses and non-profits through organization, licensing, transactions, and succession planning.
Hudson earned his law degree from Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Fordham University.
W.Va. Bar Association establishes award for judicial excellence
The West Virginia Bar Association will hold its annual meeting on Aug. 18-19, the organization announced in a news release.
A highlight of the meeting will be the presentation of a new award established and named in honor of Wheeling resident the Honorable Frederick P. Stamp, Jr., judge of the District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, senior status. Stamp is a past president of the West Virginia Bar Association.
Judge Ronald Wilson of the First Judicial Circuit has been selected as the inaugural recipient, according to the release.
Wilson was chairperson of the Judicial Investigation Commission until 2019. He has served as president of the West Virginia Judicial Association and was chairman of the committees responsible for revising the West Virginia Judicial canons and updating the West Virginia Rules of Evidence.
“As one of the oldest state judges, I feel fortunate to be selected by one of the oldest Bar Associations in the United States as the recipient of the Frederick P Stamp, Jr. Award for Judicial Excellence,” Wilson said in the release.
To register for the West Virginia Bar Association’s 136th annual meeting at The Greenbrier resort, visit www.wvbarassociation.org.
State Bar Association names 2023 Award of Merit recipient
West Virginia attorney Charles Love, III, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Award of Merit by the West Virginia Bar Association.
Love has the distinction of having served as president of the West Virginia Bar Association, as well as the state’s mandatory bar and is well known in litigation circles across the state.
“I am honored to have been selected by the West Virginia Bar Association for its Award of Merit,” Love said in a news release. “I have been a supporter of Bar activities for over 50 years and believe they serve a valid and necessary purpose for our profession — especially in relation to the Legislature and our exceptional Judicial system.”
Love will be presented the award at the West Virginia Bar Association’s 136th annual meeting at The Greenbrier Resort during the Association’s annual meeting dinner on Aug. 18.