Harless named VP of CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
Rebecca Harless has been named the vice president and administrator of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.
Harless started her career at CAMC in 2011. During that time, she has served in multiple roles including urology director, administrative services director and associate administrator, according to a news release from CAMC.
Harless is a lifelong West Virginian with roots in the Greenbrier Valley.
U. of Charleston announces new provost, deans and others
Dan Silber has been named the executive vice president, provost and dean of faculty at the University of Charleston. He began his appointment with the university on July 3.
Silber comes to UC having served over the past 15 years as the Senior Vice President and Provost at Piedmont University in Georgia; Vice President and Dean of the College at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri; and Associate Provost at Florida Southern College.
Beth Pauley, who had been serving as assistant provost, has been named Associate Provost for Academic Affairs. She will continue to support the university’s accreditation and related processes while offering guidance to programs with specialized accreditation.
Cedric Stone, selected through a national search, has joined UC as dean of the School of Business. Stone comes to Charleston from his role as divisional chairperson of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Kristen Dugan has been named dean of the university’s new School of Leadership. She previously served as the program director of the university’s DEL (Doctor of Executive Leadership) program, as well as its Master of Science in Strategic Leadership and Organizational Leadership programs.
John Barnette has been named assistant vice president for strategic initiatives. Barnette is a retired Army Major General and was led a large behavioral health care center for 25 years.
‘Steve Animal’ coming back to Charleston’s airways
WVRC Media announced the launch of a new radio station last week in Charleston.
WCST-FM, 98.7 The Mountain will play a classic rock format and will feature popular Charleston disc jockey “Steve Animal” in the morning drive position, the company said in a news release.
“Charleston has long needed a local station that plays true classic rock. The Mountain will do just that,” Crash Poteet, program director, said in the release. “When we decided to make this move the first name that came to mind was Steve Animal.”