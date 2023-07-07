Cancer Services director named for CAMC/Vandalia South Region
Thoracic surgeon Ghulam Abbas joined CAMC in March and has been named Cancer Services director for CAMC/Vandalia South Region.
Abbas is an internationally recognized expert in robotic thoracic surgery, specializing in high-risk patients with locally advanced lung and esophageal cancers. He has held prestigious positions such as chief of thoracic and esophageal surgery at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, where he established a successful thoracic program, and chairman of the department of surgery at UPMC Passavant.
He is board-certified in surgery by the American Board of Surgery and in thoracic and cardiac surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.
Abbas performs robotic lung-sparing surgery for lung cancer and robotic esophagectomy for esophageal cancer. His clinical interests include endoscopic and robotic esophageal surgery for achalasia (POEM), Zenker’s diverticulum (Z-POEM), Barrett’s esophagus, hiatal hernia and GERD. He is also an expert in robotic surgery for complex lung cancer resection, first rib resection for thoracic outlet syndrome, thymectomy for thymoma and myasthenia gravis, neurogenic tumors, and chest wall tumor resection and reconstruction.
Thoracic surgery is the field of medicine involved in the surgical treatment of organs inside the thorax. Cardiothoracic surgeons are medical doctors who specialize in surgical procedures inside the thorax, which may involve the heart, lungs, esophagus, and other organs in the chest. Alongside performing surgery, they also diagnose and treat diseases of these organs.
Putnam’s Jones recognized by American Bankers Association
Allison Jones, executive vice president of Putnam County Bank, was one of 229 graduates awarded a Stonier Diploma and Wharton Leadership Certificate on June 8 by the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Jones, in addition to being executive vice president for Putnam County Bank, also serves as a board member and holds both positions for the bank’s holding company, Putnam Bancshares Inc.
Jones has worked at PCB for 20 years. Offered in partnership with the Wharton School, the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking trains the future leaders of the banking industry. To date, Stonier has educated more than 25,000 professionals.
Valley Health welcomes dental residency matches
Drs. Qirrat Aamir and Joanna Kowatli have been selected as Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residents for the 2023-24 academic year, Valley Health Systems Inc. announced in a news release.
The AEGD Program is a collaborative partnership between Valley Health and NYU Langone Health. The Valley Health/NYU Langone Health AEGD Program advances a resident’s skills in general dentistry. It is fully accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation of the American Dental Association.
Aamir is a native of Decatur, Georgia, and received her Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Roseman University of Health Sciences in Utah.
Kowatli, a native of Winfield, received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Ajman University College of Dentistry in Dubai and completed a one-year internship at Dubai Dental Hospital before returning home.
Patients treated by dental residents include children, adults, and the elderly from all income levels, as well as individuals with various medically complex conditions.
Aamir will see dental patients at Valley Health’s Westmoreland location and Kowatli will see dental patients at Valley Health’s Wayne and Milton locations.
Valley Health Systems Inc. provides dentistry services at their East Huntington, Fort Gay, Harts, Milton, Upper Kanawha, Wayne, Westmoreland, and Woodruff & Gonzales locations, with emergency, restorative, and cosmetic services. Valley Health Systems Inc. practices accept Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance and offer patient discounts for those who financially qualify, including a sliding scale fee based on family income.