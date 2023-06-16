Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WCHS-TV’s Aaron to be honored

WCHS-TV senior reporter Bob Aaron will be inducted into the Gold Circle by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the station announced in a news release.

Stories you might like

— Staff reports

Tags