WCHS-TV’s Aaron to be honored
WCHS-TV senior reporter Bob Aaron will be inducted into the Gold Circle by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the station announced in a news release.
The Gold Circle is one of the highest honors given by NATAS, recognizing television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the industry for 50 years or more. The Ohio Valley chapter of NATAS encompasses the Ohio Valley region of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. Aaron was one of two recipients of the honor this year, the station said.
Aaron, 76, of Ravenswood, has been a staple in West Virginia television news for decades and will celebrate 41 years with Eyewitness News in August. He has been in broadcasting for 58 years.
During his career, Aaron has been honored dozens of times for his work by numerous organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists and the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. He has twice been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters.
In 2011, Aaron was inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
Aaron will be honored during the 59th Annual Regional Emmy Awards gala on July 29 at the Lawrenceburg Event Center in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Leonhardt named vice president of SUSTA
West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt was elected to a two-year term as vice president of the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA) for 2023-2024 during the annual meeting of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) in Montgomery, Alabama, on June 5.
SUSTA is a non-profit agricultural export trade development association composed of the departments of agriculture of 14 southern states and Puerto Rico. SUSTA works with individual state agricultural agencies to provide resources to help small businesses with international trade.
“It is more important than ever for our small agricultural businesses to think big,” Leonhardt said in a news release. “In 2022, U.S. agriculture exports totaled $196 billion. That’s an 11% increase from the year before. Small business owners don’t just have to think ‘local’ today. With the help of their state departments of agriculture and SUSTA, these businesses can market their products across the globe.”
Leonhardt said he and his staff work closely with West Virginia agribusinesses to assess if they have the potential to take on new markets outside the United States.
PAX hires Chase as local high school exchange coordinator
The Program of Academic Exchange (PAX) announced that Darlene Chase, of Charleston, has been hired by the organization as its local community coordinator.
Chase is responsible for the education organization’s operations in the greater Charleston area. She will work with local host families and schools to bring high school students to the area to study for an academic year, the company said in a news release.
The high school exchange students come from one of more than 70 European, South American, Asian or African countries during the upcoming school year, according to the release.
Founded in 1990, PAX — the Program of Academic Exchange — is a not-for-profit educational organization and one of a select few U.S. Department of State-designated Exchange Visitor Programs chosen to participate in the U.S. government-sponsored Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) and Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programs. Each year, more than 1,100 teenagers visit the U.S. as PAX exchange students, the release said.
For information, visit www.pax.org/families.