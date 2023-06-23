Parsons joins West Virginia Humanities Council
Michelle Parsons has joined the West Virginia Humanities Council as director of development.
Parsons is a graduate from West Virginia University with a B.S. in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Management.
A West Virginia native, Parsons has worked in the area for more than 20 years. Her background working in nonprofit management includes grant proposals and management, interaction with federal and state agencies, project design and management, and resource development initiatives.
Parsons lives in Kanawha County with her husband and two children. She enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, hiking, boating and camping.
Physician assistant student awarded scholarship
Marshall University physician assistant (PA) student Allison Farley, of Charleston, was awarded a National Health Service Corps (NHSC) Scholarship from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
The funding will cover most of her PA education costs, according to a university press release.
Upon graduation and licensure in 2024, Farley will practice for a minimum of two years in a “Health Professional Shortage Area,” such as rural, urban or tribal communities with limited access to care, the release said.
“I was inspired to apply for this scholarship because the NHSC mission aligns with my goals to help people in the Appalachian river valley and rural areas of West Virginia,” Farley said in the release. “As a future practicing PA, I want to work to fill gaps that exist in primary care in underserved communities so that patients have access to health maintenance and literacy resources. I have worked in a nursing home in Monongalia County, West Virginia, and volunteered at multiple hospitals prior to PA school. I saw so many people affected by chronic conditions directly related to the social determinants of health. I am excited to use my education from Marshall University and resources from NHSC to make an impact in my home state of West Virginia.”
Marshall University’s physician assistant program is housed within the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Twenty-five Master of Medical Science degrees were conferred on the program’s inaugural class in April 2023.
Additional information about the PA program is available at https://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/physician-assistant-program/.
Stories you might like
- BUSINESS BEAT: New sports complex opens in Nitro; CPRB office on the move
- Bond provider sues Gov. Justice and his coal companies for more than $8 million over indemnity agreement
- Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Training Center opens in South Charleston
- Mason County preparing for opportunities, challenges associated with planned Nucor facility
University of Charleston Board of Trustees elects five new members
The University of Charleston Board of Trustees has elected five new members to serve three-year terms.
Fonda Elliot and Nettie Horne return to the board after completing earlier terms in 2022, joining Dickie Jamieson, Paul Smith and Louis Weisberg as the other new members, the university said in a press release.
Elliot is committed to the Charleston area, serving in many capacities including as a Charleston Area Medical Center Trustee, Charleston Area Alliance Board member and director of the Elliot Family Foundation. She was co-owner of American Medical Facilities Management, which operated 19 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia.
Elliot and her husband John have been longtime UC supporters, contributing to many projects, most recently the Welch Athletic Complex that includes the Elliot lacrosse and soccer field. She previously served on the UC Board of Trustees’ Executive and Governance committees.
Horne is an alumnus of UC, Class of ’73. A native West Virginian, Horne earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School and was admitted to the practice of law in both New York and the District of Columbia.
During her career, Horne served as inside counsel at IBM, Loral, and Lockheed Martin. Nettie has been a dedicated supporter of the University as a professor, trustee and donor. Her recent financial contributions to the institution have facilitated campus renovations including the nursing simulation station in Riggleman Hall and the football locker room renovation at UC Stadium. Nettie previously served on the UC board of trustee’s governance and quality committees.
Jamieson is currently the owner of Dickie Chilton Interiors in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she resides. Her experience in interior design, sales, and marketing afforded her a management role previously for Dorothy Draper & Co., Inc. in White Sulphur, West Virginia for designer Carlton Varney.
While residing in Lewisburg, West Virginia for many years, Jamieson was actively involved in the community serving on the board of directors for the Greenbrier Valley Theatre, as well as serving as chair fundraiser for the Lewisburg Home and Garden Tour, Carnegie Hall and the New Greenbrier Pre-School. She most recently supported UC, along with her family, by establishing the Nelle Ratrie Chilton Welcome Admissions Center.
Smith is a chef and business owner, including multiple restaurants in Charleston, including 1010 Bridge Restaurant & Catering, Barkadas and The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill. He has worked around the country, from The Ritz Carlton Resort in Naples, Florida, to the world-renowned Biltmore Estates in Asheville, North Carolina, to The Windsor Club in Vero Beach, Florida.
Upon returning to Charleston, he was the executive chef at UC. Smith was named a 2023 Finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef of The Southeast Award and is the first West Virginia chef to receive that honor.
Weisberg is President and CEO of Service Wire, a family-owned wire and cable manufacturer, where he is responsible for championing three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that produce high-quality products. Weisberg is an active member of many professional organizations, including the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the International Cable Federation. He serves on several local boards, including Discover the Real West Virginia and the Truist community advisory board. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Wire and Cable Manufacturers Alliance’s Distinguished Career Award. Weisberg, his family and Service Wire have been ardent supporters of education in West Virginia.