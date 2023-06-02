WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals add two orthopedic surgeons
WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals announced last week Dr. Clark Adkins and Dr. Manuel Molina, two orthopedic surgeons, have joined the hospital system.
Together, the two board-certified orthopedic surgeons bring more than 60 years of experience to the hospital system, the hospital said in a press release.
The surgeons’ clinical areas of expertise include joint replacements of the shoulder, hip and knee, advanced arthroscopic procedures and treatment of patients with arthritis, sports injuries and degenerative diseases of the hands, feet, knee, hip, shoulder and elbow.
Adkins will serve as the executive director of orthopedic surgery and help lead the development of West Virginia’s first comprehensive orthopedic hospital at the Saint Francis campus. He brings to Thomas Hospitals an expertise in minimally invasive techniques.
Adkins is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, Diplomat of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, American Medical Association and Kanawha County Medical Society. He received his medical degree from the Marshall University School of Medicine and completed an orthopedic surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Molina was raised in Huntington and received his medical degree from Marshall University. He completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Texas in San Antonio. He continued his education by completing a fellowship in sports medicine and joint replacement surgery.
Molina has practiced in Kanawha and Putnam counties since 1993. Board certified in orthopedic surgery, Molina is a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America and Orthopedic Trauma Association. He is a consultant sports physician for several area Division I, II and III collegiate level schools as well as area high schools. He specializes in shoulder, hip and knee reconstruction.
Both physicians will practice at Thomas Memorial and Saint Francis hospitals. Their offices are located at the Saint Francis campus at 333 Laidley Street, Suite 100 in Charleston.
To schedule appointments, patients can call 304-347-6680. For more information, visit ThomasHospitals.org.
Advantage Valley announces new board members
Advantage Valley Inc. last week announced its newly elected members to its board of directors. They include Adam Krason, architect and principal at ZMM Architects & Engineers; Peter Markham, attorney at Bowles Rice, LLP; Aaron Sporck, middle market banking lead at West Virginia Huntington Bank; and Ericke Cage, president of West Virginia State University.
The officers of the Advantage Valley board of directors for 2023 are president, Rob Burton, West Virginia American Water; vice president, Dave Lieving, Huntington Area Development Council; secretary, John Stump, Steptoe and Johnson, PLLC; and treasurer, Wayne Morgan, West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council.
Advantage Valley is a nonprofit economic development and marketing organization that works with the state of West Virginia, local governments, county economic development authorities, sector and business leaders, chambers of commerce, academic and training institutions and nonprofit partners to market the Charleston-Huntington metro area.