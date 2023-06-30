Henchey named vice president of finance at Rivers Health
Russell Henchey, CPA, has been named vice president of finance for Rivers Health, a member of Mountain Health Network.
Henchey joined Rivers Health in 2022 as the director of finance. In his new role, Henchey will supervise and direct the financial affairs of the hospital.
With more than 28 years of financial and accounting experience, Henchey previously served as the manager of client advisory services at Shaynaco, LLC, in Gallipolis, Ohio, and as the chief financial officer and controller at the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande, Ohio.
A certified public accountant, Henchey received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Concord College in Athens.
Younis is graduate of West Virginia University School of Dentistry and holds a doctor of dental surgery.
Younis will be providing whitening, extractions, fillings, dental crowns, dental bridges, root canals, sealants and other preventative treatments. She holds professional memberships with the West Virginia Dental Association, the Kanawha Valley Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Dental Association, the American Academy for Women Dentists and the American Academy of Facial Esthetics.
Younis lives in Charleston with her husband and son. She enjoys working out and spending time with her family and pets.
Kaplan attends West Virginia Bar Foundations’s leadership institute
Sydney Kaplan, the practice manager for the law firm Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, was one of 12 young lawyers from all over West Virginia invited to participate in the West Virginia Bar Foundation’s 11th Lawyer Leadership Institute in at Stonewall Resort, according to a news release from the law firm.
The Bar Foundation notes the Institute’s objective is to provide newer lawyers with specific education and professional training that will enable them to become leaders in the legal profession, in their communities, and within the state, the release said.
Kaplan was raised as a Jewish-American in Huntington and currently resides in Milton. She graduated magna cum laude from Ohio Northern University’s Pettit College of Law and graduated as valedictorian with double majors in history and political science from West Virginia State University.
