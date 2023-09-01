Dinsmore & Shohl LLP announced the addition of Danielle Waltz to the firm’s Charleston office.
Waltz will help lead the firm’s government relations efforts, according to a news release from the firm.
“Across the state and region, Waltz has made a name for herself by thinking outside conventional bounds to handle complex government relations matters,” the release said. “She brings an intimate understanding of the state’s business dynamics to her work, which includes everything from bill drafting to strategy building to helping clients forge mutually advantageous partnerships with elected officials.”
A native of West Virginia’s northern panhandle, Waltz received her undergraduate degree in mathematics from West Virginia University and also earned her law degree at WVU.
Yohe selected for 2023 Statehouse Reporters Fellowship
Randy Yohe with West Virginia Public Broadcasting has been selected by the National Press Foundation for the 2023 Statehouse Reporters Fellowship in Madison, Wisconsin.
Yohe is one of just 25 journalists from across the country selected for the fellowship, representing major news organizations like The Associated Press, USA Today, The Boston Globe and The Detroit Free Press, among others.
Yohe has been a journalist for more than 30 years, mostly in local television. He’s served as WVPB’s statehouse reporter for the past 21/2 years.
Local attorneys recognized
A host of local attorneys have been recognized in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
John McCuskey, who practices in the Shuman McCuskey Slicer PLLC Charleston office, was named the Best Lawyers 2024 Appellate Practice “Lawyer of the Year” in Charleston. Karen McElhinny, also with Shuman McCuskey Slicer PLLC, was named the Best Lawyers 2024 Malpractice Law — Defendants “Lawyer of the Year” in Charleston.
Other Shuman McCuskey Slicer honorees include: David Shuman, William Slicer, Dwayne Cyrus, Lou Ann Cyrus, Natalie Schaefer, Roberta Green, Christopher Negley, Kimberly Bandy, Caleb David and Dominick Pellegrin.
Thirteen lawyers from Robinson & McElwee PLLC offices in West Virginia were also selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America list. Those attorneys include: Craig Beeson, Joseph Beeson, Richard Gallagher, Stephen Gandee, Kent George, Heather Harlan, Mark Hayes, Robert Lannan II, Douglas McElwee, John C. Palmer IV, William Porth, Joseph Price and W. Bradley Sorrells.