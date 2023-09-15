Tiano O’Dell, PLLC, announced attorney Tony O’Dell has been selected as one of the 2024 Lawyer of the Year recipients in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Only one lawyer is selected by Best Lawyers in each practice area and metropolitan region to receive the Lawyer of the Year award. O’Dell received this honor in three fields, including personal injury litigation, product liability litigation and medical malpractice law.
O’Dell was also named Best Lawyer in America in medical malpractice and personal injury in 2020 and 2021.
O’Dell earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Marshall University and obtained his law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1991.
Beaty promoted at J.F. Allen Company
J.F. Allen Company, a leading construction and materials supply company, announced the promotion of Tyler Beaty to the position of Vice President, Construction and Engineering.
This promotion recognizes his exceptional contributions to the company and his ability to lead and drive results, the company said in a news release.
Beaty has been an integral part of the J.F. Allen Company for the past 10 years, beginning his career as a project engineer in the Quarry Division, according to the release. Since then, he has held increasing roles of responsibility, including quality control, engineering, project management and estimation.
In his new role, Beaty will be responsible for all construction and engineering activities in support of J.F. Allen’s road construction, site development, utility and quarry divisions.
Miles named executive director of WVPA
Betsy Miles has been named the executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, which serves as the newspaper industry representative for the state’s 69 newspapers.
Miles has been assistant executive director and advertising director at the WVPA since 2018, after served as the WVPA’s accountant since 2012. She will replace current Executive Director Don Smith, who is leaving the association at the end of September for a position at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.
The WVPA board of directors and foundation trustees met with Miles in August to formalize the transition plan. The board had created the assistant executive director position in 2018 to assist Miles with preparation for the leadership role.
Prior to joining the West Virginia Press Association, Miles was an accountant with Smith, Cochran & Hicks, PLLC of Charleston. She served as outreach coordinator for the Mountaineer Energy Forum of the American Petroleum Institute, and served as a consultant for the West Virginia Department of Commerce on its EXCEL effort.
Miles has an MSA in Accountancy, an MBA in Business Administration, and a BS in Biology. She is a certified Workers Compensation Professional, accredited fraud investigator, and QuickBooks Pro Advisor.