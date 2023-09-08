Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Optimum, a local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, announced the appointment of Elton Hart as vice president and general manager of the company’s Mid-Atlantic area that serves West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and North Carolina.

In this role, Hart will be responsible for overseeing local sales, operations and engagement efforts across the area, ensuring best-in-class service and support to the more than 240 communities Optimum serves across the Mid-Atlantic area.

— Staff report

