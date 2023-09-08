Optimum, a local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, announced the appointment of Elton Hart as vice president and general manager of the company’s Mid-Atlantic area that serves West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and North Carolina.
In this role, Hart will be responsible for overseeing local sales, operations and engagement efforts across the area, ensuring best-in-class service and support to the more than 240 communities Optimum serves across the Mid-Atlantic area.
Hart is based out of the company’s Charleston office.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Optimum to lead local efforts across the company’s footprint in the Mid Atlantic Area, further serving customers across these regions through the company’s renewed hyperlocal approach,” Hart said in a news release. “It’s an exciting time to be at Optimum, and I am looking forward to executing upon the company’s mission to be the connectivity provider of choice across every community we serve, working alongside our local teams and in our communities to make that happen every day through the delivery of superior service and support.”
Hart joins Optimum after over 20 years in the telecommunications industry, most recently serving in several sales leadership roles at Comcast Business.
“As Optimum refocuses its efforts to drive improved customer experiences by becoming more hyperlocal and community minded, I am excited to bring Elton on board to lead these efforts alongside our local teams,” William Sweeney, senior vice president of Optimum said.