Eighteen Charleston businesses were awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the third grant cycle.
Funding distributed during the third cycle totaled $160,000, according to a news release.
Businesses receiving grants include: Black Sheep ($10,000); Blackwell and Company ($4,275); Braids and Twists ($10,000); Bridge Road Bistro ($10,000); CPR Lifesaving ($7,300); CrossFit West Virginia ($10,000); Food Among the Flowers ($10,000); Godbey Properties ($5,000); Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital ($10,000); Heavenly Hops LLC ($10,000); Mea Cuppa Coffee ($7,625); Mountain Juice WV LLC ($10,000); NOSH Catering ($10,000); Risk Market ($10,000); Swiftwater General Store ($10,000); Taylorbrooke Holdings LLC ($10,000); The Wine Shop at the Capitol Market ($5,800); and Tony the Tailor ($10,000).
In determining the businesses to receive funds, the five-person scoring committee, comprised of city and community leaders looked for projects that would:
n Enhance the image of Charleston either physically or socially;
n Help maintain or increase current customer base;
n Strengthen a small business’ sustainability.
For more information on the program, contact Jane Bostic at 304-348-8174 or jane.bostic@cityofcharleston.org.
•••
Charleston Roots Initative draws potential workers
The City of Charleston and Charleston Area Alliance have received more than 60 applications for its Charleston Roots Initiative.
Since its launch on April 21, the program has received inquiries from applicants in 18 states who work or are looking for positions in several fields, including technology, medical and the public sector.
“Seeing the vast number of applications that we received in such a short amount of time shows that people do want to plant their roots in West Virginia, and specifically Charleston,” said Jordan Ferrell, vice president of communications and development for the Charleston Area Alliance. “We look forward to meeting these folks and working with them to make Charleston home.”
The six-person selection committee — composed of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin; city council member Brady Campbell; Christy Elliott, Adam Krason and Jordan Ferrell with the Charleston Area Alliance; and city communications specialist Mackenzie Spencer — have reviewed the first round of applications. Interviews with potential incentive recipients will begin next week.
For more information, visit www.charlestonroots.com.
•••
Greenwood Inc. names Clendenin site manager
GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, has named Cam Clendenin site manager of its South Charleston project.
Clendenin, who previously was the site’s maintenance manager, will oversee supervisors and best safety practices. Clendenin also serves as the mayor of Eleanor and is a former board member of the Putnam County Development Authority.
GreenWood has been at GreenWood’s South Charleston location for nearly 20 years.
•••
Hudson joins Bestitle Agency
John “Chuck” Hudson has joined BesTitle Agency, Inc., as underwriting counsel.
Hudson, a Vienna native, graduated from Fordham University in 2005 and the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in 2010. He was previously a partner at Bowles Rice, LLP. He will work out of Vienna, but will assist in the management and operations of the firm’s Charleston and Huntington offices.
BesTitle Agency is a full-service title insurance agency that specializes in residential and commercial transactions, serving in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.
