The list of businesses leaving the Charleston Town Center mall continues to grow.
Christopher & Banks, a Minnesota-based apparel retailer that caters to women over the age of 40, announced Thursday is has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary reason for the move, noting it lost $10.8 million during its third quarter with sales nearly 23% lower when compared to the same period in 2019.
The company said in a release that it “expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores.” Christopher & Banks has about 450 locations scattered across 44 states. All eight of its West Virginia locations are on the list to be shuttered, including stores at the Town Center as well as the Huntington Mall. Liquidation sales are underway ranging from 40 to 60% off original prices while store fixtures are also up for sale.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Victoria’s Secret/Pink will be closing its Town Center store Sunday. Also, a trio of women’s clothing retailers -- Chico’s, Talbots and White House/Black Market -- will be closing their doors at the mall by the end of this month. Sephora, a cosmetics retailer, left the Town Center on Jan. 3.
Bagel shop now eying March opening
To use a common television term, the new bagel shop planned for downtown Charleston hasn’t been cancelled --just merely put on hiatus.
Operators of The Golden Bagel Co., expected to open the Golden Girls-themed shop sometime this month. But a series of unexpected obstacles prepping the 1,600-square-foot facility at 247 Capitol Street pushed the targeted launch date to March.
“Yeah, we wanted to be open at the end of January, but it just didn’t happen," said Morgan Morrison, co-owner of the shop as well as the Rock City Cake Co. “We got in there and it was just not set up to be a commercial restaurant. It was a lot more work than we originally anticipated. But everything will be the same, just a late opening.”
Morrison said initial plans regarding the shop’s offerings remain the same. Original projections also indicated it could create about six to 10 new jobs in the form of a staff that will make bagels and man a full-service coffee bar.
Barnes Health promotes trio
Barnes Health -- a Hurricane-based strategic health care advertising, marketing and public relations firm -- has announced three staff promotions.
Lindsey Ross and Hannah Titus have each been named Associated Director of Creative Services. Ross joined Barnes Health in 2016, with Titus coming aboard a year later. Both are Marshall University graduates.
Lauren Carey, a graduate of West Virginia University, has been promoted to Associate Director of Client Services. She joined Barnes Health, a division of Barnes Agency, in 2017.
“I am extremely proud of what these three individuals have accomplished since joining our agency,” Jeffrey M. Barnes, chairman of Barnes Agency, said in a statement. “I have watched them successfully develop and grow in their profession over the years. The loyalty and dedication they have shown for the agency has been a major factor in our rapid growth as a nationally recognized healthcare marketing and public relations firm.”
Barnes Agency launched in 2003. It opened an office in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019.
Auto parts distribution facility coming to Eastern Panhandle
Speedway Motors -- a manufacturer, retailer and distributor of automotive and racing products -- intends to open a new distribution in the Eastern Panhandle town of Kearnesyville. Company officials expect the facility to create 25 jobs in human resources, warehouse and maintenance. Speedway motors said it plans to begin hiring for those positions starting this month.
“West Virginia is very business-friendly,” said Clay Smith, president and owner of Speedway Motors. “West Virginia, to us, already feels like home, where – together – we can just get this done. We love your attitude and we’re glad to be in the Mountain State.”
Speedway Motors was founded in 1952 in Lincoln, Nebraska. It provides more than 250,000 products for race, street, muscle, and rod cars while employing about 450 people.
