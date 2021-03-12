Advantage Valley’s FASTER WV program doled out its first loan, awarding $50,000 to the Clendenin Brewing Company. Terms of the loan are 6% for seven years.
Company owners Nikki and Matt Holbert plan to open the microbrewery this summer to coincide with the opening of the Elk River Trail in Clendenin. The couple has owned Bricks and Barrels, in Charleston, since 2015, and acquired Lucky Dill Deli and Axes in Ales in 2019.
Advantage Valley also plans to hold a webinar later this month for entrepreneurs interested in river and outdoor recreational opportunities. Panelists will include Jeff Lusk from the Hatfield McCoy Trail System; Ken Tawney from the Elk River Trail; and Bill Currey of the Coal River Group. Topics and information provided will address business opportunities and properties that are currently available along with information regarding free business coaching, online classes, and loan funding.
The free, one-hour webinar is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. March 25.
Produce company grows
Crook Brothers, Inc., a Beckley-based regional produce distributor, has acquired Connor Produce in Lynchburg, Virginia. Crook Brothers serves West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina with a fleet of 36 trucks and 110 employees.
Company officials said absorbing the 88-year-old Connor Produce will add 25 jobs and enhance their regional presence.
“Our acquisition of Connor Produce fits our plan to offer great service to the area, expand the market for fresh fruits, vegetables and other fresh commodities,” Kenneth Crook, president of Crook Brothers, said. “The acquisition also adds to our capacity and geographic presence to better serve the customers.”
Law firm expands
A 13-year-old law firm that specializes in bankruptcy cases has expanded into the southern part of the state.
Martinsburg-based Hinkle Law, PLLC has opened an office off Capitol Street, in Charleston. The firm — which was established in 2008 by attorney David Hinkle — also has an office in Hagerstown, Maryland. It has also added virtual consultations to its services list, allowing clients or potential clients to interact remotely.
Hinkle was voted Best Bankruptcy Attorney in the Martinsburg Journal’s “2020 Best of the Best” reader poll.