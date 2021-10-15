The Folded Leaf is offering a day of free yoga in celebration of its reopening as The Folded Leaf Yoga & Wellness Center.
The grand reopening is 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The event includes raffles, a ribbon cutting and a range of free yoga classes throughout the day. Food and beverages will also be served from Island Teriyaki and Mountain Juice Company.
Spots for the free yoga classes are limited, so people are encouraged to register in advance. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. To register and find a schedule of events, visit thefoldedleafwellness.com.
TechConnect appoints Giersch executive director
Executive and entrepreneur educator Richard Giersch has been appointed executive director of TechConnect West Virginia.
TechConnect offers high-value technical assistance to West Virginia entrepreneurs engaged in tech-based ventures. With support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the state of West Virginia, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the organization has aided in the launch of 76 new companies, the creation of 157 jobs and the retention of 245 jobs.
Giersch has a career-long track record as both an entrepreneur and technology startup assistance provider. In addition to co-founding West Virginia-based Valtari Bio, he is the current board chairman for the West Virginia Bioscience Association.
He previously served as founder/director of the Health Sciences Innovation Center at West Virginia University and has worked in venture capital, fundraising and entrepreneurial assistance roles for multiple well-known firms and universities across the United States.
Giersch resides in Morgantown with his wife and children.