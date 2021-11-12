Evan Osborn, the current Outdoor Market Manager for Charleston’s Capitol Market, has been named interim executive director of the non-profit farmers market and retail hub, Board of Directors president Kristen Harrison announced this week.
Osborn succeeds Nichole Greene-Jenkins, who had served as executive director since 2018. Osborn, who has worked at the Market since 2020, previously worked as development director for Ronald McDonald House in Charleston, and is a former Capitol Market board member.
Iconic Fairmont restaurant in new hands
Scott and Jennifer Duarte have assumed ownership of the iconic Muriale’s Italian Kitchen in Fairmont.
Rocco Muriale plans to stay involved over the next year to help the Duartes with the transition.
Since 1969, Muriale’s has been crafting authentic Italian recipes handed down over many generations. Muriale’s Italian Kitchen is located at 1742 Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.
Woodruff Dental Care Joins Valley Health in Huntington
Valley Health in Huntington has acquired Woodruff Dental Care, Valley Health announced in a news release.
The location is across from Cabell Huntington Hospital's emergency room and adjacent to one of Valley Health's comprehensive primary care health centers.
Dr. Judy Woodruff, a graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry and a Huntington native, established Woodruff Dental Care, on Hal Greer Boulevard, in 1982. Twenty years later, Woodruff expanded her practice and built a new office where the practice serves the community now.
Gorge Development Authority to discuss economic climate
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics will meet to discuss the forecasted economic climate in the New River Gorge Region from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Black Knight Country Club in Beckley.
The organizations will hear from economic development professionals and NRGRDA partners regarding the forward-moving work in the New River Gorge Region.