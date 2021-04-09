UGI Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based gas and power distribution group, has become the 17th member of the Natural Gas Supply Collaborative.
The Natural Gas Supply Collaborative is a voluntary organization of natural gas purchasers, including utilities and power generators, focused on promoting safe and responsible practices for natural gas supply. Its members collectively provide natural gas for more than 60 million customers, while sharing technical expertise and guidance on gas supply initiatives and emerging technologies.
It’s the third notable move by UGI in the past six months.
At the end of 2020, the company announced it was purchasing Mountaintop Energy Holdings, which owns Mountaineer Gas. That deal -- which was $540 million and included the assumption of $140 million in debt -- is expected to close later this year after meeting customary regulatory and closing conditions. It will make UGI the dominant gas company in West Virginia, expanding its customer base by 30%. Mountaineer Gas services more than 220,000 customers in 49 of the state’s 55 counties.
In November, UGI also announced it was investing in New Energy One HoldCo LLC. That company is assisting with the development of a utility-scale renewable natural gas project in Idaho.
CAMPING WORLD SETTING UP IN FAIRMONT: Camping World -- the nation’s largest network of recreational vehicle dealers -- is prepping to plant its flag in West Virginia.
The company is in the final stages of a deal to acquire Trailer City RV, in Fairmont, a business that began in 1969. That deal is expected to close in May, and will provide Camping World with its first location in the Mountain State. The company already owns and operates more than 170 locations nationwide, in addition to a robust e-commerce platform.
“We continue to march toward our goal of operating a recreational dealer platform in the 48 continuous states,” said Marcu Lemonis, CEO and chairman of parent company Camping World Holdings. “The ability to acquire a dealership that has successfully taken care of customers for over 50 years, plus create a retail footprint in the West Virginia market, was an opportunity we could not pass up.”
CUMMINS-POWERED HINO TRUCKS TO BE MADE IN W.Va.: Hino Trucks announced last month that it plans to crank up its North American plants later this year. That includes its facility in Mineral Wells, which has employed upward of 450 people.
The manufacturer said it hopes to restart operations in October following a troubling 2020 in which production was halted multiple times because of COVID-19, as well as governmental certification issues.
Hino’s announcement comes in conjunction with news that Cummins engines will be used in the Hino L and XL series models. The Cummins engines will replace ones previously manufactured by Hino, a Toyota Group company.
