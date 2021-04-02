Jennifer Pharr has been hired by the Charleston Area Alliance to oversee a new economic development program focused on supporting minority and women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Charleston and the Kanawha Valley.
Pharr has more than 30 years of sales and leadership experience to the Alliance staff and is an active community member.
“The Alliance is dedicated to ensuring our community is diverse and inclusive and that all kinds of businesses have the resources they need to grow and be successful,” said Steve Rubin, president and CEO of Charleston Area Alliance. “Jennifer’s addition to our team is a tremendous asset, and we couldn’t be happier for her to join us.”
The minority and women-owned business program is funded via a grant from telecom giant Verizon. It said it will take a hands-on approach to assist businesses and entrepreneurs by making direct connections to available assistance and funding sources. Additionally, the program will provide resources to current Alliance and community members committed to “creating more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace environments.”
“I’m thrilled to take on the role of the minority program officer and believe it will grow and strengthen our minority business community in the Charleston area,” Pharr said. “The position goes beyond resource gathering and provides minority and women-owned businesses an advocate and partner to make the calls and contacts for them.”
MCDONALD’S MAKING HIRING PUSH: A fast-food icon is making a big hiring push in the area.
McDonald’s said it aims to immediately hire nearly 700 new employees in the Charleston and Huntington areas.
“As small business owners, we’re proud to be able to provide jobs in our local communities,” said Anderson Hughey, a Huntington-area McDonald’s owner-operator. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants are a great place to gain life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.”
Interested parties can visit www.mcdonalds.com/careers to learn more about what opportunities are available and can apply at a local McDonald’s location.
CITY NATIONAL PROMOTES LONGTIME EMPLOYEE: City National Bank has named Tim Quinlan to executive vice president of retail banking.
Quinlan joined since 2001 following a 10-year stint with Truist (formerly BB&T). He’s manned a variety of positions during his banking career, most recently as City’s senior vice president of retail banking.
In his expanded role, Quinlan will continue to lead City’s branches, mortgage sales and cash management teams. He will also assume responsibility of managing City’s fraud, collections, facilities and retail administration departments.
“Tim’s leadership and vision have helped make City what it is today -- one of the strongest community banks in the country, with award-winning customer service,” City president and CEO Skip Hageboeck said. “We are fortunate to have him on our team and thrilled to see him move into this new role.”
Quinlan is a graduate of St. Albans High School and West Virginia University. He also serves as treasurer of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and previously served as a board member of Leadership West Virginia.
