A home-based medical company is planting its flag in West Virginia.
Prospero Health will begin offering its services on Monday. Headquartered in Boston, Prospero is a physician-led health care company servicing people with advanced illnesses.
In lieu of traditional brick-and-mortar locations, it leverages scheduling software that connects patients with appropriate medical professionals in the area depending upon the patients’ needs. It also provides personal care support, such as helping patients deal with potential environmental hazards in their homes.
The process is further streamlined by collaborating with providers groups and Medicare Advantage plans.
“All people in Prospero’s care have access to a doctor,” said Prospero CEO Doug Wenners. “They are a critical part of our physician-led care teams that also include nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social workers and care support that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
The move in the Mountain State is part of an aggressive expansion that the two-year-old company announced near the end of last year.
Prospero serviced about 1,700 patients in three states at the beginning of 2020. It had 11,000 patients going into April and is in 26 states as of Monday. Along with West Virginia, the company also established roots in Maryland, Michigan, Nevada and Vermont. The company said it’s targeting 26,000 patients by the end of 2021 with the eventual goal of having a telehealth footprint in all 50 states.
“Health care inequality is a travesty in this country,” Wenners said. “We believe people deserve proper access to the best medical care, regardless of where they live. Prospero is always looking for ways for people with serious illness to access medical care where they feel comfortable — in the home.”
Revamped St. Albans Kroger location open
Four months of renovation work on Kroger’s St. Albans location is complete.
The $1.9 million project at 1439 MacCorkle Ave. —wrapped up earlier this week with a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony. Improvements include 12 new self-checkout units, new shelving and lighting, and new cases and tables in the bakery, deli, produce and beer and wine departments. In-store restrooms were updated and cosmetic changes were also made throughout the store.
“Our customers have been nothing but gracious through the entire remodel process, and we’re happy to offer them what is essentially a brand-new store,” said Joel Weese, store manager of the St. Albans Kroger. “We’ve updated and reorganized the store more efficiently and customers will see more natural and organic food choices available.”
As part of the reopening, Kroger donated $2,000 to the St. Albans community, gifting money to Alban Elementary School, Anne Bailey Elementary School and Christ’s Kitchen/The Pantry.
Area businesses receive grants
Altice USA, parent company of Suddenlink, launched a $10 million relief program for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the initiative included providing assistance to some Charleston-area small businesses.
Through a partnership with Back Black Businesses, $5,000 grants were awarded to Charleston Auto Body and Repair Center; Gourmet Fast LLC; Kinder Garden LLC; New Birth Construction LLC; S Kay Pro Services LLC; TLTEK LLC; and Walk By Faith Morning Services.
Sixteen small and medium-sized businesses in the Charleston area also received ad credits. Those credits were part of $5 million in ad credits from Altice USA through A4 Advertising.