Another internet provider is exploring the possibility of setting up shop in the Mountain State.
T-Mobile Home Internet is about to enter its third month of a limited pilot program in 130 cities and towns in nine states. That includes five areas in the northern and eastern parts of West Virginia — Clarksburg, Cumberland, Elkins, Morgantown, Weirton and Wheeling.
The program is part of a push by T-Mobile to expand internet coverage into more rural areas of the United States with the eventual goal of serving more than 50% of America within six years.
That’s a feasible objective considering its recent merger with Sprint not only expanded T-Mobile’s coverage area, but also provided a burst of more than five million subscribers, making it the second-largest wireless provider in the country.
“Home broadband has been broken for far too long, especially for those in rural areas, and it’s time that cable and telco ISPs have some competition,” said Dow Draper, T-Mobile executive vice president of emerging products. “We’ve already brought T-Mobile Home Internet access to millions of customers who have been underserved by the competition. But we’re just getting started. As we’ve seen in our first few months together with Sprint, our combined network will continue to unlock benefits for our customers, laying the groundwork to bring 5G to home internet soon.”
T-Mobile hasn’t set a timeframe for when it will announce the ultimate results of the program or when it will look to further expand. In addition to West Virginia, the pilot program is underway in parts of Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wisconsin. T-Mobile’s all-in package costs $50 a month.
West Virginia near the bottom of women-led start-ups
MerchantMaverick.com — a comparison site that reviews small business software and services — says the Mountain State is seriously lagging when it comes to women-led start-up businesses. The study ranks West Virginia 48th nationally, ahead of only Nebraska and Mississippi.
Researchers considered several metrics to tally individual scores, weighing heavily such factors as firms led by women, women self-employed in their own business and total venture capital invested into women-led start-ups. West Virginia finished with a score of 26.
The report stated, “with only 20.1% of employer firms in the state run by women and $0 in venture capital going toward women-led startups, the Mountain State puts up an overall lackluster performance.”
Kentucky came in 24th nationally with a score of 45.3, while Ohio was No. 42. The Buckeye State had a 34.6.
The report said the top-five states for women-led start-up businesses were Colorado (68.6), Washington (67.0), Virginia (61.8), Florida (61.5) and Montana (60.8).
