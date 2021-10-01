Tudor’s to present $18,000
Tudor’s Biscuit World will donate $18,099 to Make-A-Wish West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday during the Dirty Birds’ Family Funday game at Appalachian Power Park.
Tudor’s will hand out free balloons, raffle off 10 $50 gift cards throughout the game, and present Make-A-Wish with the check. All proceeds raised through the raffle will be donated to Make-A-Wish West Virginia at the end of the night. The $18,000 came from customer contributions.
Charleston native to head local Truist branch
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has announced Patrick O’Malley has been named regional president for its West Virginia region.
O’Malley, who most recently served as Truist middle market banking leader in West Virginia, assumed his new role as regional president on Sept. 7. O’Malley succeeded Bobby Blakley, who was set to retire at the end of September, after a banking career spanning 33 years.
O’Malley, born and raised in Charleston and a graduate of George Washington High School, began his banking career at Truist predecessor BB&T in 2006 as a credit analyst and completed BB&T’s leadership development program. Over the course of his career, he has held sales and credit leadership roles of increasing responsibility in the West Virginia region, including most recently serving as middle market banking leader.
O’Malley earned his MBA from West Virginia University after graduating from the University of Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a concentration in finance, and while competing in the Atlantic10 conference for the Richmond Spiders’ Men’s Basketball program.
Car dealers raise $660,000 for WVU Medicine
A month-long partnership with 36 West Virginia auto dealers has raised $661,750 for West Virginia University Medicine children’s programs.
Throughout the month of August, participating auto dealers contributed $100 from every vehicle sale or made a donation to support the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The nine-story, 150-bed hospital is under construction on WVU Medicine’s main campus in Morgantown, next to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
“It’s heartwarming to see West Virginia’s automotive dealers join together to raise critical funds needed to ensure our children have healthier futures,” said Amy L. Bush, chief operating officer for WVU Medicine Children’s. “These auto dealers understand the statewide impact of this transformative facility.”
HospiceCare board member Stonestreet honored
HospiceCare advocate and longtime board member Keith Stonestreet was recently honored for his years of service and dedication to HospiceCare.
At a ceremony during the Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing to Benefit HospiceCare, golfers, volunteers, HospiceCare staff and board members presented Keith with a custom Blenko water bottle and shared their gratitude for his service.
“HospiceCare is proud to recognize and honor Golf Outing founder Keith Stonestreet for his years of dedication to and support of our mission through this annual event and his service to our Board of Directors,” said Christopher Rawlings, HospiceCare CEO. “Keith has done so much to help rally the community around our organization.”
Stonestreet joined the HopsiceCare Board of Directors in 2013, but had already been actively working in service to the organization by helping to spread awareness of services offered. Stonestreet organized the first golf outing in support of HospiceCare in 2011, raising thousands of dollars that ensures everyone who needs HospiceCare’s services receive them, regardless of ability to pay.
Charleston architects win awards
Silling Architects of Charleston recently received an Honor Award for Excellence in Architecture and a Merit Award from the West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
The Honor Award was bestowed on the new Martinsburg Police Department and Municipal Court Project. The Merit Award was presented for Silling’s work on the Lofts on 5th Project, located in the historic district of downtown Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Williamson Shriver Architects, Inc. of Charleston, won a citation for its work on Suncrest Elementary School, a new K-5 elementary school in Morgantown.
Summit welcomes Willits, Clark
Summit Community Bank and its Trust and Wealth Management division announced the addition of two new vice presidents to the Southern West Virginia region, Jennifer Willits and Clifton Clark.
Willits joins the Summit team with more than 20 years of experience working in personal trust administration, charitable trust administration, estate settlement and fiduciary tax areas. A West Virginia Wesleyan College and Southeastern Trust School at Campbell University graduate, Willits currently serves as the President of the Charleston Estate Planning Council. She is a member of the West Virginia Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame and resides in Hurricane with her family.
Clark, a seasoned veteran of the financial industry, comes to Summit Community Bank with more than 18 years of experience, including wealth management, trust, financial, and estate planning and commercial and personal lending. He received his undergraduate education at the University of Virginia, his MBA from the West Virginia University College of Business and Economics and his J.D. from the West Virginia University College of Law. Clark is also a State Journal Generation Next: 40 under 40 honoree, recognized for his professional and philanthropic work. He resides in Charleston with his family.