While there has been an unprecedented surge in the number of people working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still dangers. It’s just that the possible threats from logging in at home aren’t of the medical variety.
According to a study by GoVerizon.com -- a partner of telecommunications giant Verizon -- there has been a surge in the number of data breaches, phishing attacks, malware attacks and other cyber intrusions over the past 12 months. Using data from each of those categories, GoVerizon.com was able to rank which states are the safest for telecommuting. Another major factor was weighing privacy laws by state, with those having laws that covered each of the aforementioned categories receiving perfect scores.
Vermont was deemed the safest state for working remotely, followed by South Carolina, South Dakota, Alabama and Nebraska. Four of those top-five states had no reports of stolen personal data in 2018 and 2019, likewise for No. 9 Louisiana.
The most dangerous states for telecommuters were Wyoming (50th), Maryland (49th), Alaska (48th), Massachusetts (47) and Connecticut (46). West Virginia fit into the middle of the report’s pack, coming in at No. 29.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.7 million people were already working remotely in the United States before the pandemic. That accounts for about 3.4% of the national workforce, a number that rose 173% between 2005 and 2018. A survey by Review 42 -- a research firm that specializes in finance and technology -- indicated those numbers should be significantly higher in follow-up reports in coming months.
Its survey also indicated:
18% of the workforce worldwide now telecommutes on a full-time basis;
55% of businesses globally offer some capacity for remote work;
77% of telecommuters report being more productive;
30% of remote workers say they save upwards of $5,000 annually
99% want to continue working remotely
Area man honored
A Charleston man has received national recognition from the McDonald’s Corporation.
Andrew Hendricks, the operations lead for McDonald’s locations across Charleston, received an Outstanding Operations Contributor Award from the fast-food company. He was one of 20 employees honored across the country, the company said, in “recognition of his substantial contributions to the vast McDonald’s restaurant system.” Criteria for the award is based on business results and consistent leadership behaviors.
Hendricks is a 2004 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 2010 graduate of West Virginia University. He began his McDonald’s career in 2016 as the personal assistant of local owner/operator John Ebert. Hendricks remained in that role for two years before being promoted to supervise eight Charleston-area restaurants.
“Andrew has strong personal skills,” Ebert said. “He connects very well with both employees and customers. Because Andrew brings a high energy level to work every day, he’s a huge asset to our business. This award is a testament to Andrew’s abilities.”