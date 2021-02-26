The longest serving chairman of any statewide public pension plan in the country stepped down earlier this year.
David L. Wyant resigned from his position as chairman of the Consolidated Public Retirement Board effective New Year’s Day, ending a 30-year run with the panel.
Wyant was as a charter member of the board when it was created in 1991 and became chairman five years later. Additional retirement plans were created during his stint as chairman, including those for state troopers, deputy sheriffs, emergency medical services personnel and, most recently, for Division of Natural Resources enforcement officers. The Teachers Retirement System grew from being 9% fully funded to more than 70%, while the Public Employees Retirement System is 93% funded.
“Mr. Wyant’s leadership has been instrumental in the success of the state’s retirement plans,” said CPRB executive director Jeffrey Fleck said. “He has led the Board through many challenging times and through many administrations. All state employees and teachers should be appreciative of David’s dedication and contributions to the stability and security of their retirement plans.”
Wyant is a managing member with the Charleston-based law firm of Bailey & Wyant. He and his wife, Debbie, live in Wheeling. He is a graduate of Miami (Ohio) University and the Indiana University College of Law.
POPULAR RETAILER CONTINUES GROWTH: Business during the pandemic has been good for one retail chain, even while its parent company continues to shutter dozens of its signature locations.
Bath & Body Works is expanding its Huntington Mall presence, moving to a location in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Concourse. The new 6,000-square-foot space -- which will house a concept Bath & Body Works as well as a White Candle Store -- will be nearly twice the size of the current location when it opens this autumn.
The move starkly contrasts the fate of another L Brands property.
L Brands permanently closed nearly 250 Victoria's Secret stores in 2020, and said earlier this week it plans to shutter upwards of 50 more this year. It closed 30 Bath & Body Works locations, as well.
But that reduction was offset by the opening of 26 new locations outside of malls, along with 29 stores being remodeled. And the company said on Wednesday that Bath & Body Works produced a record fourth quarter powered by sales of soap products.
The plan now is to open 49 new Bath & Body Works stores in the United States, as well as one in Canada. Those locations will nearly all be away from traditional shopping malls. The company also said it plans to shut 40 stores currently located in malls. There are two Bath & Body Works in Kanawha County -- one in the Charleston Town Center mall and the other in the Shoppes at Trace Fork in South Charleston.
W.VA. COMPANY EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA: Wheeling-based Pandhandle Cleaning and Restoration has opened a location in the Sunshine State.
The commercial and residential property damage and environmental services company now has an office in Sarasota, Florida. The new location offers 24/7 restoration service to Southwest Florida in a multitude of areas including water damage, fire damage, smoke damage and mold, as well as environmental remediation services and natural disaster cleanup.
The company, which was founded by Robert C. Contraguerro, Sr., in 1977, now has four locations. It also has offices in Morgantown and Pittsburgh, along with its hub in Wheeling.
“We’re very excited to provide day-to-day restoration service to Southwest Florida,” said Vice President of Specialty Services Josh Contraguerro said in a statement. “This location provides us the ability to restructure our National Catastrophic Response Team. It also means the creation of jobs in all areas from project managers to office staff and not just in Florida. This means the addition of staff in our Wheeling, Morgantown [WV], and Pittsburgh offices as well.”
