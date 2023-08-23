304 Tees brand relaunched as MY304
OnPoint Customs is relaunching its 304 Tees fashion brand as MY304.
“With a fresh new look and an unwavering commitment to celebrating the spirit of West Virginia, MY304 is set to captivate loyal fans and newcomers alike,” the company said in a news release. “Born and bred in the heart of West Virginia, the brand has always embodied the rich heritage, natural beauty, and resilient spirit of the Mountain State. The relaunch as MY304 marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey, as it returns with an expanded range of designs that pay homage to West Virginia’s unique culture, cherished landmarks, and vibrant people.”
The new collection features an array of T-shirts and other products, including a line of youth apparel. The company is also collaborating with local artists and designers to offer limited-edition releases.
For more information, visit www.MY304.com.
West Virginia American Water honored
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) West Virginia Chapter has recognized West Virginia American Water with its “Best of West Virginia” silver award for its crisis communication plan in response to the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment.
According to a news release from West Virginia American Water, the awards program seeks to acknowledge the efforts of public relations practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional skills and innovation in their campaigns.
“We are thrilled to honor West Virginia American Water’s external affairs team for their exceptional crisis communication plan,” Jordan Ferrell, president of the PRSA West Virginia Chapter, said in the release. “Their dedication to effective communication, quick response and strategic planning during a crisis is truly commendable.”
Minority Affairs Office announces business expo
The 9th annual Minority Business Expo will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in October, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs announced last week.
The event brings together minorities, women business owners, and veterans to promote growth and innovation in the Mountain State, according to a new release.
Attendance is free, and the Office of Minority Affairs has waived registration fees for exhibit booth space for vendors, state agencies and nonprofits. Registration will open soon.
The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12.
AmeriCarbon receives $500K in WVCAP funding
The West Virginia Capital Access Program approved an investment of $500,000 for AmeriCarbon Enterprises, LLC., a Morgantown-based company addressing the global opportunity for converting coal to carbon products.
The funding is expected to allow AmeriCarbon to create several jobs, according to a news release from the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust. AmeriCarbon is focused on technology development and production of products using coal’s chemical, electrical, and structural properties for defense, infrastructure and commercial purposes.
“WVCAP helps West Virginia businesses innovate in all different kinds of industries,” Andy Zulauff, Executive Director at the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust, said in the release. “Companies can take advantage of a straightforward process to access financial resources that creates jobs and a stronger economy for West Virginia.”
WVCAP, which is administered by the Jobs Investment Trust, provides small businesses with capital to invest, expand, and create jobs. For more information or to apply for funds, contact the West Virginia Jobs Investment Trust at wvjit.wv.gov/wvcap.