Suttle & Stalnaker, West Virginia’s largest locally-owned CPA firm, announced it has merged with Huntington-based Somerville & Company, PLLC, effective Aug. 1.
According to a news release, the combination of the strength of both firms will enhance the support of and service offerings to local businesses and organizations.
“The merger reflects Suttle & Stalnaker’s unwavering commitment to fostering West Virginia’s economic growth,” the release said. “Somerville & Company remains steadfast in its commitment to the greater Huntington community, just as it has been for over nine decades. With this integration into the largest locally owned CPA firm, clients will benefit from wider access to a more diverse pool of experts.”
“Our goal at Suttle & Stalnaker is to drive prosperity for West Virginia,” Patricia Clark, managing partner, said in the release. “We recognize that achieving this means growing our service offerings, providing a place for our best and brightest to work in the accounting industry, and being engaged with our communities.”
Suttle & Stalnaker will welcome Barry Burgess, Mendy Aluise, Wade Newell and Alex Gawthrop as partners in the Huntington office, as well as the rest of Somerville & Company’s staff.
WV Oil Marketer & Grocers Association raises funds for children in need
The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) raised $132,335 during their Every Child Deserves a Loving Home Mother’s Day Campaign to help children across the state dealing with crisis in the family, the organization announced in a news release.
“West Virginian’s take care of their own; particularly our children,” Traci Nelson, President of OMEGA, said in the release. “We are very thankful that our convenience store members were able to raise this money to assist the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in helping our most vulnerable population. We appreciate the public’s incredible spirit of generosity and desire to help children in need of adoption and families in crisis.”
This multi-month campaign included the sale of brightly colored paper flowers at nearly 500 OMEGA-member convenience and grocery stores across West Virginia.
The group also will hold its Jan Vineyard Children’s Charity Golf Outing in September to support this initiative.
White said funds will be used for the organization’s efforts to find foster and adoptive homes for children, to assist the emergency child shelters, and to support their resource centers.
Nearly $3.3 million has been raised by OMEGA since 2003 for this and other efforts to help West Virginia children, according to the release.
Advantage Valley seeks community input on housing needs
Advantage Valley, Inc. is launching a housing needs assessment for 10 counties in the southwest region of West Virginia, including Boone, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam, Roane and Wayne, according to a news release.
The study is intended to address the current and projected demand for housing that is anticipated by recent job announcements in the region, the release said.
An online survey will be conducted to solicit input from residents, employees, commuters and businesses on types of housing desired, quality of existing housing stock, affordability and other issues.
“It’s really important that we get feedback from our stakeholders in the region,” Terrell Ellis, president and CEO of Advantage Valley, said in the release. “We want to hear from residents about the issues they face in trying to secure quality affordable housing. But we also want our employers to tell us how housing can help recruit or retain their workforce.”
The survey that can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AdvantageValleyPublic. Upon completion of the survey, participants can elect to be entered into a drawing for a $250 or $500 Visa gift card, according to the release.
The final report will be published by December 2023.
A.V. Lauttamus Communications honored
A.V. Lauttamus Communications, Inc. — On Call Communications in Weirton, West Virginia, has been honored with the exclusive ATSI 2023 Award of Excellence, the company said in a news release.
The award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry’s Trade Association for providers of telecommunications and call center services including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the UK.
According to the release, the award started 27 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience. ATSI was founded in 1942 as a National Trade Association representing live answering services.
“We are honored and humbled to receive this award,” Paul Lauttamus, president of the company, said in the release. “It’s a testament to the commitment of our staff to deliver quality customer service on every call for every customer.”
A.V. Lauttamus Communications, Inc. provides inbound call center services to many diverse public and private customers in 38 states. Last year, the company answered more than 2.8 million calls for customers, the release said.
For more information, visit https://www.lauttamus.com.
Job Corps launches recruitment drive
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a summer recruitment drive in West Virginia, offering immediate openings and free career training in the nation’s leading industries for 16- through 24-year-olds from low-income households.
“Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries,” Rachel Torres, National Director of Job Corps, said in a news release. “Our graduates fill a critical need for employers and the economy.”
There are two Job Corps campuses in West Virginia: Charleston and Harpers Ferry Job Corps Civilian Conservation. They offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including construction, finance and business, health care and information technology.
According to the release, applicants may qualify if they receive benefits such as SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth. Job Corps offers expedited enrollment for age-eligible young adults experiencing homelessness.
For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).