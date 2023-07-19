Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) raised $132,335 during its Every Child Deserves a Loving Home Mother's Day Campaign to help children across the state dealing with crisis in the family.

Suttle & Stalnaker, West Virginia’s largest locally-owned CPA firm, announced it has merged with Huntington-based Somerville & Company, PLLC, effective Aug. 1.

According to a news release, the combination of the strength of both firms will enhance the support of and service offerings to local businesses and organizations.

