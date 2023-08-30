All DMV regional offices offering appointments
West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles customers may now make appointments, including same-day appointments, at any of the 26 regional offices across the state.
“We are happy to be offering appointments in all offices again,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in a news release. “For a while, only the offices in some of West Virginia’s largest population centers were offering appointments with walk-ins, while the smaller area offices were walk-in only. Now, all 26 offices will offer both. The best part about this new scheduling program, though, is the possibility of a same-day appointment for our customers.”
According to the release, appointments may be made for transactions such as: driver’s license knowledge testing (including Class E, F, and CDL), applying for a new driver’s license or identification card, changes to a driver’s license or ID card, driver’s license transfers from out-of-state, and vehicle work including titles and license plates.
To book an appointment, visit https://telegov.egov.com/wvdmv.
According to Frazier, “Walk-ins are still welcome at every office, but having an appointment will give customers more opportunity to receive fast and efficient service and not have to wait in line as long.”
For more information, including regional office and kiosk locations, the online services portal, and appointment information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.
Charleston public relations honored at PRSA-WV Crystal Awards
The West Virginia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored the state’s top public relations and marketing campaigns at the annual PRSA-WV Crystal Awards held at the Culture Center in Charleston.
The 2023 Best in West Virginia Campaign Gold Award for Best in Show was awarded to Coffman Collaborative, a public relations and governmental affairs firm based in Charleston, for their community relations campaign, “The Things We Make: Belle Chemical and Carver Graphic Design Program Simulated Workplace Project.”
The 16 graphic design students at Carver created a 20-page coloring book to help communicate chemical manufacturing to elementary-age children. Under this simulated workplace model, Carver served as the agency to Belle Chemical. The company met frequently with the students throughout the year.
The Public Relations Society of America West Virginia Chapter recognized the West Virginia Regional Technology Park with the “Best of West Virginia” bronze award for its Red Carpet Tour of West Virginia.
The Tech Park hosted 20 global business executives and site selectors during the three-day economic development event. With support from the Kanawha County Commission, the tour showcased the park as a prime location for STEM businesses and West Virginia’s quality of life through the beauty and recreational opportunities of New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.
The Tech Park received additional awards for the Red Carpet Tour of West Virginia event, including a Crystal Award in the campaign category, “Events, Seven Days or Less,” as well as an Award of Merit in the tactic category, “Collateral,” for its unique video invitation boxes.
CAMC recognized as a best employer by Forbes Magazine
CAMC Health System has been recognized for the fifth year in a row by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s best in-state employers, the company announced in a news release.
This recognition was created through a survey of 70,000 employees, working for businesses with at least 500 employees, across 25 industry sectors, according to the release.
“Delivering excellent care can only be achieved by creating an exceptional work environment, which starts with hiring great people who believe in our mission of providing the best health care to every patient, every day, and supporting them with the resources they need to make that happen,” Dr. Glenn Crotty, Jr., president and CEO of CAMC and Executive Vice President of Vandalia Health, said in the release.