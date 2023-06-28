Belle Chemical Company awards scholarship funds
Belle Chemical Company honored six scholarship recipients at its second annual scholarship banquet June 15 at J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works.
The annual Belle Scholarship Program awarded six $500 scholarships to eligible students who plan to pursue STEM-related degrees at accredited universities or community colleges, the company said in a news release.
“Belle Chemical is thrilled to double the number of students receiving awards at this year’s scholarship banquet,” Alicha Hunt, operations manager at Belle Chemical, said in the release. “In our second year executing the Belle Scholarship Program, we were excited to receive 23 applications, select six phenomenal students and award the full $3,000 in scholarship funds. We hope to continue to see the number of applicants increase each year.”
Belle Chemical awarded scholarships to five Riverside High School seniors and one St. Albans High School senior.
The 2023 Belle Chemical scholarship recipients are Taylor Dankmyer, Riverside; Baylee Dearth, Riverside; Ryan Gilmore, Riverside; Emily Johnson, Riverside; Hayden Lane, St. Albans; and Kennedy Perry, Riverside.
Belle Chemical’s 2024 scholarship program will open in January 2024. For more information, visit https://bellechemco.com/scholarship-program.
PureCycle Technologies produces first batch of recycled plastic pelletsIRONTON, Ohio — PureCycle Technologies, Inc., a plastic recycling company that transforms No. 5 plastic waste into a renewable resource that can be repurposed and reused multiple times, successfully produced the first run of Ultra-Pure Recycled (UPR) resin from post-industrial recycled material at commercial scale.
According to a news release, this is the first step in operating the company’s flagship polypropylene (PP) purification facility in Ironton, Ohio. Once fully operational, the Ironton facility is projected to have an annual production capacity of 107 million pounds of UPR resin.
This run of post-industrial material allowed PureCycle’s manufacturing team to test the core technology concepts across various operating conditions, the release said.
“This is a momentous achievement for all of the stakeholders that believed in us, for PureCycle, and most importantly, our planet,” PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said in the release. “No one here today will ever forget the feeling when the commercial scale pellets were produced for the first time. With this major milestone complete, we have demonstrated that the fundamental technology works as expected, and at scale. This is another important step in our mission towards helping to solve the plastic waste crisis. We will now build upon this accomplishment to optimize our process in order to demonstrate our technology across a variety of operating conditions and feedstocks.”
In 2021, PureCycle Technologies LLC, in collaboration with Jobs Ohio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and Southern Ohio Port Authority, announced a $363 million investment in the construction of a plant in Lawrence County, Ohio.