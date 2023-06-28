Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Belle Chemical Company honored six scholarship recipients at its second annual scholarship banquet June 15 at J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works.

 Courtesy photo

Belle Chemical Company awards scholarship funds

— Staff reports

