Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Breeze Airlines
Buy Now

Breeze Airlines lands at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston in June on its first day of operations in the city.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

Breeze Airways adding nonstop service to Tampa from Charleston

Breeze Airways will be adding a third nonstop destination from West Virginia International Yeager Airport to Tampa, Florida starting this fall, the airline said in a news release.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you