Breeze Airways adding nonstop service to Tampa from Charleston
Breeze Airways will be adding a third nonstop destination from West Virginia International Yeager Airport to Tampa, Florida starting this fall, the airline said in a news release.
The new route to Tampa will begin on Oct. 4, with service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the airline said.
Dominique Ranieri, airport director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, said in a news release that airport staff is thrilled about the additional destination.
"This new route enhances connectivity for our passengers and strengthens CRW’s commitment to providing convenient travel options to popular destinations," Ranieri said. "We are excited about our partnership with Breeze Airways, and to be able to continue expanding our air service offerings to facilitate the travel needs of our community and visitors."
“We’ve had such a great welcome this year in West Virginia,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in the release. “Now, in addition to our current service to Charleston, South Carolina, and Orlando, Florida, our Yeager guests will also have a new option to visit Tampa.”
Breeze currently flies both regional and transcontinental flights within the U.S. on a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The carrier ordered 80 A220s with options for 40 more, according to the release.
Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.
WorkForce West Virginia's statewide virtual job fair set for July 5
WorkForce West Virginia's next statewide virtual job fair is scheduled from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, according to a news release from the agency.
“We invite all West Virginia employers and job seekers to participate in the July Virtual Job Fair,” Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said in the release. “We have seen a great deal of success with these job fairs since they began last October and are excited to announce updated hours for these events."
Adkins said the virtual job fairs are now scheduled from 1 to 3:30 pm on the first Wednesday of each month.
"Job seekers can log in at their convenience and participate wherever they have an internet connection," he said in the release.
Adkins said the virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
“Through these Virtual Job Fairs, job seekers can speak with West Virginia employers, submit resumes and learn more about the fantastic opportunities available to start a new job or advance an existing career, right here in the Mountain State,” James Bailey, secretary of the Department of Commerce, said in the release.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “virtual booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs, according to the release.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the statewide virtual job fairs, visit www.workforcewv.org or contact wfwvvjf@wv.gov.
WV Health Right wins international award
West Virginia Health Right, the state’s largest free and charitable clinic, was recently honored with a Telly Award for its video, "40 Years of West Virginia Health Right," highlighting its dedication to providing accessible health care to all.
The organization said in a news release the video was produced in collaboration with local communications firm 84 Agency. The video offers a snapshot of the clinic’s diverse programs and services and showcases its impact through testimonials from volunteer doctors, patients and health care staff.
"We are deeply honored to receive this incredible award for our '40 Years of West Virginia Health Right' video," Angie Settle, CEO of West Virginia Health Right, said in the release. "This recognition is a testament to the high level of care our staff provides every day, and we’re thrilled at the opportunity for more people to learn about the critical, often life-saving services offered here.”
For four decades, West Virginia Health Right has been providing essential services such as primary care, dental care, vision care, behavioral health support, family planning and LBGTQIA+ health services.
"It is a genuine privilege to work with organizations like West Virginia Health Right, who are on the front lines each day, delivering care and compassion to West Virginians experiencing need," Jennifer Susman, chief creative officer of 84 Agency, said in the release. "They have truly earned this recognition and we are grateful to have played a part in sharing their remarkable work."
For more information about West Virginia Health Right and its services, visit https://wvhealthright.org/. The award-winning video can be viewed at https://fb.watch/lb9hOPGaMO/.