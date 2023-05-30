Bullock Distillery’s bourbon recipient of Double Gold Designation
The Bullock Distillery’s flagship Straight Bourbon has been awarded the Double Gold Designation by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition — the only West Virginia distillery to take home a Double Gold this year.
As such, every bottle has earned the right to bear the designation, the company said in a news release.
The competition is the largest in North America, with thousands of entries, but only dozens of Double Golds. Other whiskeys to receive the designation include Jack Daniel’s 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey, E.H. Taylor’s Small Batch, Eagle Rare, Kentucky Owl’s The Wiseman and Four Roses Single Barrel.
At $50 a bottle, this whiskey is less than half the price of many other Double Gold recipients, according to Royce Tanner, sales manager of The Bullock Distillery in Charleston.
“The Double Gold designation is awarded to the very few entries that receive Gold medal ratings by all members of the judging panel. These are among the finest products in the world,” he said in the release. “What makes our little distillery have some of the finest whiskeys in the world? We think it’s our Greenbrier County Karst water and attention to detail that sets us apart.”
Forge to launch free webinars for veteran entrepreneurs
MORGANTOWN — Forge, a strategic planning and consulting firm, will host free webinars this summer for veterans, active service members and their families who are interested in growing their small business.
Forge has scheduled the first two webinars of the series for June 14 and July 26.
“Forge is a business founded and powered by veteran entrepreneurs. We want to take the experiences and knowledge we have gained and use it to help other current or former members of the military, or their families, pursue their dreams of owning a business,” said Frank Vitale, Forge president and CEO.
The first webinar, “Government Contracting Boot Camp” will be from 11 a.m. to noon, June 14. The second webinar, “Growing Your Business Network,” will begin at 11 a.m., July 26.
“These webinars should be helpful for any veteran entrepreneur or their family members with startups or existing businesses who want to grow their company or become federal contractors,” Vitale said. “From start-ups to existing corporations, all are welcome.”
Details and registration links can be found on Forge’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts. For information or to register for the webinars, please go to www.forgebz.com.
Forge is a certified veteran-owned business that provides strategic planning services to businesses, organizations, and nonprofits. Services include strategic planning, business development, government relations and organizational growth planning. Forge is based in Morgantown.
WV Inventors Society to meet June 22 in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Inventors Society continues its statewide tour to promote and support innovation with a June 22 meeting of the minds in Huntington.
Hosted by the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center at 1050 4th Ave., the free event will include presentations by successful inventors and a hands-on design thinking exercise to help attendees unleash and focus their inner creativity. Participants also will have the opportunity to network with other inventors, share ideas and learn about resources available to move their inventions from concept to commercialization.
Speakers will include Laura Riegel, co-owner of Blue Ink Tech, a Huntington-based technology company that she founded with her husband. The former Boeing engineers identified needs within the transportation industry and then invented electronic sensors and software systems to meet those needs, parlaying those innovations into a successful – and growing – business.
Gary Gini, owner of the Instrument Lab in Spencer, will discuss “The Journey of Invention: From Idea to Marketable Product.” The creator of innovative musical instrument repair tools will talk about how he used a rapid iterative design process to develop revolutionary new products. He will offer helpful insights by explaining challenges he encountered along the way and the solutions he embraced to overcome them.
Ben Eng, associate professor of marketing and entrepreneurship at Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, will present an interactive workshop on how to use a Design Thinking approach to develop “innovating solutions that people love for ill-defined human-centered problems.”
“We’re excited to present this inspiring lineup of speakers,” said Deacon Stone, director of the EDA University Center at the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center. “If you’re an inventor, aspiring inventor — or just curious — join us for this free event to explore best practices for transforming novel ideas into marketable products or processes and learn about the myriad of resources available to assist inventors.”
The June 22 Huntington stop of the West Virginia Inventors Society will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register at www.rcbi.org/wvisjune2023. For more information, contact the Advanced Manufacturing Center’s Mike Friel at mfriel@rcbi.org or 304-781-1686.