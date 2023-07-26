CAMC General Hospital receives stroke awards
CAMC General Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Award for the fourth year in a row.
The award demonstrates CAMC’s adherence to the latest research-based clinical guidelines that ensure patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
Each year, program participants become eligible for the award by showcasing their organization’s dedication to delivering high-quality care for stroke patients. General Hospital also has received the American Heart Association’s Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite award.
According to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.
W.Va. Hospital Association releases Community Benefit ReportThe West Virginia Hospital Association has released its Community Benefits Report, outlining the $1.02 billion in contributions state hospitals make to the health of their patients.
Community benefits are defined as programs or activities that provide treatment and/or promote health and healing as a response to identified community needs. They increase access to health care and improve community health.
“When people see the familiar blue ‘H’ sign on the highway, they know the nearby hospital provides a wide range of services from advanced trauma care to community health such as immunizations,” WVHA President and CEO Jim Kaufman said in a news release. “But what many do not realize is the hospital also offers programs unique to its community — such as addiction programs and neonatal abstinence efforts; diabetes education; primary care in rural communities; and efforts to get individuals back into the workforce through partnerships with local missions.”
The report also highlights the magnitude of which hospitals are helping strengthen West Virginia’s economy. West Virginia hospitals continued to serve as essential providers of health care services and economic anchors for communities throughout the region. In all, hospitals account for more than $12.5 billion in economic activity for the Mountain State.
West Virginia hospitals also directly employ 49,000 people, accounting for $3.5 billion in wages and benefits, and indirectly support another 42,000 additional skilled jobs in the state, the release said.
“The innovative community-based partnerships outlined in the report continue to improve the overall health, wellness, and quality of life of West Virginia residents,” Kaufman said. “West Virginia hospitals offer a wide range of services and resources that extend access to care beyond the traditional hospital setting. This long-standing effort promotes the health and wellness of individuals and communities throughout the state.”
Revitalization program accepting applications
The West Virginia ON TRAC (Organization and Training for Revitalization and Capacity) program is now accepting applications from communities seeking assistance in community improvement and development, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
To ensure a successful application process, community representatives are required to attend a complimentary application and introductory workshop. This mandatory workshop equips participants with effective techniques to enhance their chances of securing a spot in the limited ON TRAC program, the release said.
The workshop is scheduled to take place from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 9 via Zoom. To register for the workshop, contact Jennifer Brennan at 304-957-3971 or via email at Jennifer.L.Brennan@wv.gov.
ON TRAC offers a comprehensive range of resources to help communities stimulate economic growth, including evaluation, education and networking opportunities. Communities selected for ON TRAC will receive specialized training in downtown or neighborhood revitalization, a thorough assessment of their strengths and weaknesses, access to an extensive online library of databases and resources, action-planning services, telephone consultation, scholarship and grant information, as well as technical design visits.
For more information about the ON TRAC program and the application process, visit wvcad.org/infrastructure/main-street-wv-and-ontrac.