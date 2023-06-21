Secretary of state issues notice to business owners on annual report deadlineWest Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a notice to business owners to file their annual report by the statutory deadline of June 30, 2023.
Businesses that miss the June 30 deadline will be flagged in the state’s database as being out of compliance and late filers will be assessed a $50 late fee as required by law, Warner said in a news release.
“With West Virginia boasting the highest number of registered businesses recorded in state history, more annual reports will need to be filed than ever before,” he said in the release. “Almost 99% of all annual reports are filed online. Online filings can take less than five minutes at the WV One Stop Business Portal found at Business4.WV.gov. Guest filing is available for business owners who prefer not to establish an online account.”
The fee to file an annual report is $25. Warner said in the release that he encourages business owners to be wary of third-party solicitations that charge as much as $375 to file annual reports on behalf of the business.
“A third party is not required to file,” he said.
For assistance, call the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office during regular business hours at 304-558-8000 to speak to a Business & Licensing specialist, or use SOLO, a new virtual assistant, accessible from the bottom right corner of wvsos.gov.
Appalachian Mountain ‘Path to Prosperity’ series coming to Fairmont
CLARKSBURG — The U.S. Small Business Administration, Federal Depository Insurance Corporation, and the Department of Agriculture will partner to host an economic development series in Fairmont at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 27.
The series, titled “Path to Prosperity,” provides individuals, small businesses, including agriculture enterprises (farmers and ranchers) and communities, useful information, tools, resources and an opportunity to engage in dynamic discussions intended to create economic progress.
The no-cost series features panel discussions with economic and lending experts, government contracting and community partners and stakeholders, and cybersecurity experts who will identify challenges, share best practices and innovative solutions to accessing capital, contracting opportunities and operating securely online.
This event, ninth in a national series, includes lenders from local, regional, and national financial institutions helping to expand bank referrals of small businesses for technical assistance from business development organizations. Attendees include financial institutions, CDFIs, trade groups, local and federal government staff and nonprofit organizations who support the small business community.
There is no cost to attend the event in person or virtually, however registration is required. For more information and to register, visit the event calendar at www.sba.gov/wv. Questions should be directed to Terri Billups at 202-368-4674 or tbillups@sba.gov, or Jake Perryman at 202-740-5610 or jhperryman@sba.gov.
Digital Relativity honored at 44th annual Telly Awards
Digital Relativity, a full-service marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Charleston, received national honors during the 44th annual Telly Awards for its involvement in four video projects.
Digital Relativity was recognized for WVABLE’s “Save Now for Peace of Mind Later,” which was a silver Telly winner in nonbroadcast government relations. They also won a Silver Telly for the West Virginia Lottery’s “Be A Little Elfish” in regional TV product and services; a bronze Telly for “Jumpstart” in regional TV product and services; and a silver Telly for “Olympic Trials Bid” in non-broadcast direct marketing.
Digital Relativity partnered with the state Treasurer’s Office, the Department of Tourism and Visit Mountaineer Country to create captivating videos while also supporting essential programs within the state, the company said in a news release.
Additionally, the “Be A Little Elfish” animated holiday spot which was produced for the West Virginia Lottery in collaboration with Charleston-based advertising agency The Manahan Group, garnered international recognition at the World Lottery Summit winning the Special Category for a Television Campaign Under $25,000.
“It’s an honor to receive this recognition. We have an incredibly talented team who helped see these projects from concept to completion, working closely with our partners to achieve their goals,” Chief Creative Officer Abbey Reifsnyder said in the release. “We take great pride in the fact that these projects were extremely successful and have won accolades at a national level.”
The winning entries can be viewed on the company’s website at www.digitalrelativity.com/the-telly-awards/.