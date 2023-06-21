Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Secretary of state issues notice to business owners on annual report deadlineWest Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a notice to business owners to file their annual report by the statutory deadline of June 30, 2023.

Businesses that miss the June 30 deadline will be flagged in the state’s database as being out of compliance and late filers will be assessed a $50 late fee as required by law, Warner said in a news release.

