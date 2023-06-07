Hope Gas to acquire nearly 900 miles of gathering pipelines
MORGANTOWN — Hope Gas received approval to acquire nearly 900 miles of gathering pipelines located in Northern West Virginia from Equitrans Midstream Corp., the company announced in a news release last week.
The transaction was reviewed by the state Public Service Commission and approved on May 26. Closing is expected within the next 30 days.
Approximately 4,900 farm tap customers are served from the pipelines, and there are about 1,000 interconnections that allow natural gas producers to transport gas supplies from their wells, according to the release.
“This pipeline plays an important role in future strategies to bring additional supplies into Hope’s system,” Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said. “Because of the continuing decline of gas production on this system, customers have experienced service issues associated with this pipeline, particularly on cold winter days. Now that Hope owns the pipeline, we will be working hard with our partners at Equitrans and with local producers to solve the problems that have impacted these customers.”
Hope Gas was purchased from Dominion in September 2022. In January 2023, the company announced it agreed to buy Peoples Gas WV and more recently agreed to Southern Public Service Company.
Hope Gas is a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings, a holding company that owns regulated natural gas and water distribution utilities in West Virginia, Ohio, Arizona, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina and Texas.
W.Va. Community Development Hub announces Accelerate communitiesCHARLESTON — The West Virginia Community Development Hub (The Hub) announced last week the first group of communities that will participate in the Accelerate WV program. One is the West Side of Charleston.
The Accelerate WV program is part of the Community and Business Resilience Initiative (CBRI) work as part of the larger Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now Coalition).
The Hub, along with partners at Advantage Valley, AFV Educate, WV Brownfields Centers, and the WV Hive, part of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), will work alongside six communities over the next two years, the announcement said.
Accelerate WV working in Wayne, the Fairfield community of Huntington, the West Side of Charleston, Webster County, Ronceverte and Princeton.
“Team Charleston West Side is beyond thrilled and appreciative to have access to funding opportunities to support community resilience and green development, economic development, and small business coaching,” said Jennifer Pharr, West Side of Charleston Accelerate community team member. “Our team is comprised of community leaders from diverse sectors and backgrounds committed to working collectively and collaboratively to make the most of this incredible opportunity.”
Solar Holler launches first lease for W.Va. homeowners
HUNTINGTON — Solar Holler recently announced a new opportunity for West Virginia homeowners to see immediate savings on their utility bill.
Solar leasing brings solar energy solutions to customers who are unable or prefer not to purchase a solar system, the company said in a news release.
“Clean energy shouldn’t be reserved for the wealthiest Americans,” Dan Conant, Solar Holler’s president, said in the release. “West Virginians have powered this country for centuries and deserve affordable options. Our new solar lease delivers 15-20% savings out of the gate and more over time, offering West Virginians some relief from these painful utility bills we’re all getting.”
West Virginia passed legislation legalizing third-party ownership of solar systems in 2021. In the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers increased the maximum capacity allowed on residential systems from 25 to 50 kilowatts and from 500 to 1,000 kilowatts on commercial projects.
Conant said with a solar lease, customers are guaranteed to save 15% or more on their total monthly energy costs. He said that is made possible in part due to federal tax credits established by the Inflation Reduction Act.
“Many West Virginian homeowners are unable to benefit from those incentives because they don’t generate enough income to have the necessary tax liability. With a lease, Solar Holler owns the system and is able to realize the tax credits, which are passed onto the customer in the form of savings. And unlike traditional solar purchases in which the homeowner owns and finances the system, solar leasing involves no credit check, no upfront costs, no loan applications or financing requirements,” he said. “Homeowners pay their monthly lease payment, and Solar Holler guarantees the energy production of the solar array. Home solar is now accessible to far more families than ever before.”
The lease option comes in addition to Solar Holler’s core offering of solar array purchases, Conant added. He said the company hopes to eventually make leasing available to customers in Virginia and Ohio.
For more information about Solar Holler’s solar leasing program and other ways to go solar in West Virginia, visit www.solarholler.com.
WorkForce W.Va. announces statewide virtual job fair
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia has announced the next date in its series of statewide virtual job fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“Since October, nearly 4,000 job seekers have registered to find their next job in the Mountain State and we’ve averaged approximately 120 employers per job fair,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “virtual booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.