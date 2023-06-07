Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hope Gas to acquire nearly 900 miles of gathering pipelines

MORGANTOWN — Hope Gas received approval to acquire nearly 900 miles of gathering pipelines located in Northern West Virginia from Equitrans Midstream Corp., the company announced in a news release last week.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

