Registration now open for minority business expo
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs announced registration is open for the ninth annual Minority Business Expo at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 12.
This annual event brings together minorities, women business owners and veterans to promote growth and innovation in the Mountain State, the organization said in a news release.
“This popular expo encourages business development in West Virginia and strengthens the inclusion of historically marginalized communities,” Minority Affairs Office executive director Jill Upson said in the release. “Women, veterans, young entrepreneurs, and all underserved West Virginians must be involved in the creation of businesses, licensure process, and full participation in the economic development of our great state.”
Attendees and exhibitors must register online by the close of business on Oct. 9. Attendance is free and lunch will be provided. The Minority Affairs Office has waived registration fees on exhibit booth space for vendors, state agencies and nonprofits.
The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12.
To register or for more information, visit the Office of Minority Affairs online at minorityaffairs.wv.gov, on Facebook or Twitter, or call the office at 304-356-2023.
HUNTINGTON — Kicking off National Child Passenger Safety Week, Moses AutoMall of Huntington is hosting a car seat safety inspection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Certified child passenger safety technicians from the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center will be at the dealership to inspect car seats and instruct on proper installation in vehicles, the company said in a press release.
The event, a project of the Moses AutoMall Community Outreach Committee, is intended to serve as an educational opportunity for members of the community who would transport child passengers, according to the release.
It is free of charge and open to the public. It will be located in the service drive of the dealership, which is located on the east side of the Cadillac/GMC building at 5200 US 60 East in Huntington.
— Staff reports
