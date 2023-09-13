Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Registration now open for minority business expo

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs announced registration is open for the ninth annual Minority Business Expo at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 12.

— Staff reports

