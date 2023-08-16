WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals has announced plans to open an inpatient pediatric unit located at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
The new facility will offer patients in the Kanawha Valley and Southern West Virginia expanded and more convenient access to advanced pediatric care, according to a news release.
In addition to the new unit, the health system announced the hiring of two pediatric physicians, Dr. Youmna Mousattat, lead hospitalist for pediatric inpatient services, and Dr. Jack Stines, pediatric cardiologist.
The inpatient pediatric unit, which will open later this year, will be a partner and extension of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, according to the release.
“The goal of WVU Medicine Children’s is to provide the best possible care to any child who needs it, and we are thrilled to be able to provide that specialty care to families in their home communities and to welcome these outstanding physicians to the WVU Medicine family,” Albert Wright, president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said in the release.
Since becoming a member of WVU Medicine, Thomas Hospitals has experienced unprecedented growth and continues to serve a record number of patients and welcome a record number of new team members, Wright added.
“Providing pediatric services is another example of our shared commitment with WVU Medicine to increase access to specialty care for all patients in southern West Virginia,” Dr. Greg Rosencrance, president and CEO of Thomas Hospitals, said in the release. “This is an important step as we transform Thomas Hospitals into a destination to receive advanced healthcare, and we are proud to be able to serve the youngest of patients.”
Boone Memorial voted top 20 most beautiful hospitals in U.S.
MADISON — Boone Memorial Hospital secured the ninth spot in Soliant’s list of the Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the United States.
“Since our new hospital opened its doors, we have seen, firsthand, the transformative effect that a modern, well-kept facility can have on a rural health system and the population it serves,” Boone Memorial Health Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood said in a news release. “From recruitment and retention of top talent to enhancements in patient satisfaction and experience, the new hospital has been a catalyst for increasing access to care, improvements in health outcomes, and working toward achieving health equity.”
Boone Memorial Health completed construction of its 78,000 square-foot critical access hospital in 2016 after receiving financing from USDA Rural Development and private contributions totaling more than $37 million.
The hospital offers 25 private inpatient rooms, a Level IV Trauma Center emergency department, general and specialty surgery and procedures, state-of-the-art imaging and laboratory equipment, physical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, a Black Lung Center and more.
With more than 500,000 votes cast for the 50 hospitals nominated from across the country, Boone Memorial Hospital cemented its place in the Top 10 by receiving over 17,000 votes. The hospitals were nominated by patients, staff, community members and the public.
Generation W.Va. to receive SBA funding
Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $206,000 from the Small Business Administration to help Generation West Virginia restart its fellowship program and retain the next generation of business leaders in West Virginia.
This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending requests Manchin secured through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill, according to a news release from Manchin.
“In today’s rapidly changing world, a skilled and dependable workforce is essential to strengthening West Virginia’s economy. To help with that, the Generation West Virginia Fellowship provides opportunities and tools for young business leaders to grow and thrive in West Virginia,” Manchin said in the release.
“This funding will help our small businesses retain this next generation of leaders and advance local economies across the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to invest in and empower young professionals in West Virginia.”