United Bankshares releases second-quarter earnings
United Bankshares, Inc. reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 of $92.5 million as compared to earnings of $98.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $95.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.
“UBSI’s performance remained strong in the second quarter,” Richard M. Adams, Jr., United’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release. “Our profitability, asset quality, and balance sheet strength continue to allow us to take care of our customers, invest in our communities, and build new relationships across our footprint.”
HospiceCare named 2023 Hospice honors recipient
HospiceCare has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations.
The annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured by the patient and caregiver experience, according to a news release. Data is gathered through the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey satisfaction measures.
This is the second consecutive year that HospiceCare has received this honor.
For more information about HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS survey program and the Hospice Honors awards, visit www.healthcarefirst.com.
Summit Financial Group reports second quarter results
Summit Financial Group, Inc. reported net income of $7.98 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Lower earnings in the second quarter of 2023 were driven primarily by significant acquisition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. and by higher provision for credit losses recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated loans from PSB and on a nonperforming commercial real estate participation loan, according to the company’s earnings statement.
“The company’s continued success underscores its position as a reliable partner in the financial services industry, reflecting a sound strategy and solid operational execution,” Summit said in a news release.
The company serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware through Summit Community Bank, Inc.
Nonprofit aims to empower filmmakers
A new nonprofit organization, Film Futures Foundation (FFF), has been launched with a mission to empower underserved communities in Appalachia through the art of filmmaking.
FFF aims to provide access to filmmaking resources, education and opportunities in the underserved region, according to a news release.
“Film is a powerful tool for self-expression, creativity and social change. However, many individuals in the Appalachian region have faced limited access to the resources and opportunities needed to participate in the film industry. Film Futures Foundation seeks to bridge this gap,” Justin Williams, co-founder of FFF, said in the release.
“We are incredibly excited to launch Film Futures Foundation and begin our work in empowering Appalachian filmmakers,” co-founder Ashley Stinnett said in the release. “By providing access to resources, education, and community support, we aim to ignite a creative spark and inspire the next generation of storytellers in the region.”
Film Futures Foundation, in conjunction with the West Virginia Film Office, will be hosting a multi-day workshop in November focusing on production assistant training. As part of workforce development training and outreach, FFF has plans to host future workshops geared towards entry level film production job positions.
For more information, visit www.filmfuturesfoundation.com.