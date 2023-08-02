Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

United Bank
The United Bank building in downtown Charleston.

 Gazette-Mail file photo/

United Bankshares releases second-quarter earnings

United Bankshares, Inc. reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 of $92.5 million as compared to earnings of $98.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $95.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Staff reports

