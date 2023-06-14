Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Following the announcement last August that $4.9 million in federal, state and county funding had been secured for its new carbon manufacturing plant in Wyoming County, Morgantown-based AmeriCarbon has been awarded its first Small Business Innovation Research contract with the United States Air Force.

“This opens up an entirely new market,” AmeriCarbon CEO Dave Berry said in a news release. “That’s why this particular SBIR is extremely important and exciting for us.”

