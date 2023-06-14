Following the announcement last August that $4.9 million in federal, state and county funding had been secured for its new carbon manufacturing plant in Wyoming County, Morgantown-based AmeriCarbon has been awarded its first Small Business Innovation Research contract with the United States Air Force.
“This opens up an entirely new market,” AmeriCarbon CEO Dave Berry said in a news release. “That’s why this particular SBIR is extremely important and exciting for us.”
The SBIR program is a competitive program funded by the federal government and designed to encourage businesses to engage in high-impact research and development with the potential for commercialization.
Berry said in the release that AmeriCarbon’s business model is based on developing new ways for coal to be chemically transformed into advanced carbon materials to support a domestic supply chain for electric vehicles and other emerging markets.
“We have had very good success in working with our collaborators to convert our Eco-Pitch into high-performance battery-grade graphite. In a similar way, AmeriCarbon’s Eco-Pitch can be tailored to various carbon-based products needed by the defense sector and more particularly for this effort, the United States Air Force,” he said in the release. “This [contract] opens up an important market segment for AmeriCarbon and that’s why this particular SBIR is so exciting for us.”
The company said its products have three primary benefits: greenhouse emission reduction compared to competitive materials, customizability and ensuring domestic economic independence through shoring up a previously exposed supply chain. Currently, carbon feedstock materials are often purchased overseas from China, according to the release.
“The Defense Department is always concerned with economics, but it goes beyond that,” Berry said in the release. “It’s a national security concern, a need for domestic capability, and a desire for long-term supply and support. All those things line up extremely well with AmeriCarbon’s mission.”
AmeriCarbon’s capabilities were quickly noticed with Vertx’s help, the release said.
“When we first started to engage AmeriCarbon with some of the prime contractors and the United States Air Force, they said, ‘Oh my gosh, we desperately need this,’” Vertx President and retired USAF Colonel Sean Frisbee said in the release.
“We would not have this award if it were not for the help from Vertx Partners,” Greg Henthorn, AmeriCarbon vice president of corporate development, said in the release. “They have coached us in terms of developing our proposal, but more importantly in how to present our solution to the Defense Department and connecting us with prime contractors who are already in the supply chain.”
Berry said in the release that Vertx is an invaluable service.
“The more we interact with them, the more it’s clear they have a lot of connectivity and expertise in that domain because it really is its own ecosystem and culture,” he said. “Vertx is happy to help people and especially to help the state of West Virginia.”
Frisbee said he is optimistic that this partnership signals good news for the entire industry.
“I think there are a lot of companies out there that have unique technology and materials, and we can connect them with key people in the U.S. Air Force who may be looking for such a solution,” he said.
Contract negotiations begin at Frontier Communications in West Virginia, Virginia
Negotiations between the Communications Workers of America and Frontier Communications on a new contract covering approximately 1,400 represented employees in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia opened last week.
West Virginia is slated to receive $950 million from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill to invest in expanding broadband internet access to locations across the state.
The union said in a news release that an estimated 29% of West Virginia households and businesses lack high-speed internet, and fewer than 20% of locations are served by reliable, future-proof fiber connections.
“It’s time for Frontier executives to step up for their employees and for all West Virginians” Brandon Simmons, a Frontier cable splicing technician and president of CWA Local 2105, said in the release. “That means using their experienced union workforce to build fiber connections to as many homes and businesses as possible instead of bringing in temporary workers and subcontractors who often do not have adequate training and put the public in harm’s way. It means providing benefits and compensation that reflect our contributions to the company.”
Frontier members in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, went on strike for three weeks in 2018 before a contract agreement was reached.
“Five years after our strike, we have the same priorities at Frontier in West Virginia and Virginia,” Ed Mooney, vice president of CWA District 2-13, said in the release. “Our message is simple: we want a contract that supports quality jobs so we can deliver quality service.”