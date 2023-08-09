Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU Industrial Extension awarded federal grant

MORGANTOWN — A federal grant has been awarded to the WVU Industrial Extension to help small- and medium-sized West Virginia manufacturers build their supply chain initiatives, the organization announced in a news release.

— Staff reports

