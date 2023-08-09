WVU Industrial Extension awarded federal grant
MORGANTOWN — A federal grant has been awarded to the WVU Industrial Extension to help small- and medium-sized West Virginia manufacturers build their supply chain initiatives, the organization announced in a news release.
The funding comes from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, an agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
According to the release, the WVU Industrial Extension will develop a supply chain readiness assessment to be discussed and documented with small- and medium-sized manufacturers using an industry focused approach. Activities will include educational and outreach events, the conduct of research and the development of supply chain service offerings, according to the release.
“Having funding that is dedicated to supporting small manufacturers expand their business in a way that strengthens the US manufacturing supply chain is a responsibility we don’t take lightly,” Staci Miller, director of the WVU Industrial Extension, said in the release.
To learn more about WVU Industrial Extension, visit www.wvmep.com.
Delaware North launches online casino, sportsbook in W.Va.
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company, and Gamewise, its online joint venture, have launched the new online and mobile Betly Casino and Sportsbook in West Virginia.
The Betly Casino and Sportsbook for West Virginia is available online on PC and Mac browsers at wv.betly.com, and the Betly Casino and Sportsbook app is available for download for Apple iOS devices in the Apple App Store and for Android devices in the Google Play Store.
Delaware North owns and operates Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack in Wheeling and Mardi Gras Casino Resort near Charleston. It began offering online gaming and sports betting in 2020.
“We thank the West Virginia Lottery Commission for its responsive review of Betly and are very excited to have our new online and mobile casino and sportsbook available in the respective online app stores,” Gamewise General Manager Todd San Jule, said in a news release.
Betly is offering patrons who create a new account a 200% match of their initial deposit for bonus play added to their deposit, up to a maximum of $200 per patron.
Postal Service launches ‘ground advantage’ shipping
WASHINGTON — Last week, the United States Postal Service announced the launch of its new shipping offering, USPS Ground Advantage.
According to a news release from the USPS, the enhanced ground solution provides a simple, reliable, and more affordable way to ship packages in two-to-five business days across the continental United States.
“USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer — for our customers, the industry and USPS. By efficiently and effectively integrating our ground transportation model to the magnificence of our last mile delivery operations, we can now offer the most compelling ground shipping offering in the market,” Louis DeJoy, United States Postmaster General and CEO, said in the release.
With the product’s launch, USPS is retiring three offerings: USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground and USPS First-Class Package Service, as well as Ground Returns and First-Class Package Return Service, according to the release.
For more information about USPS Ground Advantage, visit www.usps.com/groundadvantage.