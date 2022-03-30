Step by step, the elegantly named Appalachian Abattoir is now knee deep into its practical function — slaughtering cows for consumption.
After an official ribbon cutting earlier this month, Buzz Food Service’s new abattoir — French for slaughterhouse — is up and running. Cattle are being slaughtered and prepared for market, at a deliberate pace, as the long-time Malden business absorbs the learning curve and nuances of not just cutting meat but slaughtering cattle.
“There’s a lot of interest in what we have to offer and we’re grateful for the customers who are eager to give us a chance at their business already,” Buzz Food Service President Dickinson Gould said, taking a break from a staff meeting Wednesday. “But the scale of the opportunity is much bigger than what we’re doing right now, by design.”
Appalachian Abattoir will be the only slaughterhouse in West Virginia with USDA meat graders on site full time. It will also host USDA inspectors full time, a rarity in the Mountain State.
“The fact that the USDA will be grading our meat products for their quality is a first in the state and it’s unique in the region, really, so when our customers buy steaks from Buzz they do so for quality,” Gould said. “The meat is graded for prime and choice and select. There’s never been an ability to identify that objective quality grade at a local facility until now.”
Buzz Marketing and Communications Manager Megan Parsons took the Gazette-Mail on a guided tour of the abattoir. Its red roof can be seen from a distance as one rises a grade on U.S. 60. It matches the red trim on the Buzz Food Service headquarters, adjacent to the slaughterhouse.
Upon entering the 11,000-square-foot, $6.5 million facility, a visitor is tipped off that cows are on the premises. It smells like a State Fair barn, which is not an insult but an expectancy.
Parsons explained the process behind the aroma. Anyone doing business with Buzz will deliver the cattle, either on a wholesale level — Buzz would buy the cattle outright — or pay Buzz to slaughter and process the animal if the farmer already has a retail outlet.
Whatever the arrangement, cows are slaughtered and carcasses sprayed with lactic acid, which immediately cuts bacteria levels. They are then hung in what is oddly named the “hot box,” a freezing room quite uncomfortable in short sleeves and a T-shirt. They are periodically checked with a temperature gun to make sure the temperature is 40 degrees or colder. It is called a “hot box” because cattle come there straight from slaughter, stripped of hide and innards but with the meat still warm.
From there they are taken to a storage compartment, where graders make a cut between the 12th and 13th rib. This is the inside of the ribeye, from whence the steak gets its name. Once the meat is graded and judged fit by inspectors, it is moved into another also freezing storage area, where one can see his or her breath.
Former apprentices who have trained to cut meat then divvy it into whatever a customer desires — chuck roast, T-bones, ribeyes and the like. Apprentices joined veterans in preparation for the expansion, paid to do so by Buzz.
Parsons, a Red House native, returned home in January after having spent two years working in North Carolina for a marketing company that tailored to the agricultural industry. Two years of remote work, brought on by COVID, had left the 24-year-old isolated. She was thrilled to find the opportunity at Buzz.
“I can say that, coming from the agricultural industry, that it’s a really unique opportunity to find a company that keeps livestock producers at the tops of their minds,” Parsons said. “Appalachian Abattoir is making it easy for producers to sell their meat to normal, everyday people.”
Most cattle farmers here have traditionally sold their calves at auction, to be transported to the Midwest, where they are fattened up, slaughtered and the meat sold to market. The Midwest offers ideal grain-growing conditions, with flat land and hot summers.
Buzz has sent staff to training sessions in North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Missouri.
“We think we’re good at producing high quality beef, pork and lamb in West Virginia, but now we’ll be able to actually prove it,” Gould said.
The abattoir does not need to be any larger than it is, Gould said, because Buzz’s main plant, flush with storage capacity, encompasses 35,000 square feet. It stands about 50 yards away.
As for the slaughterhouse, it is nattily designed, with its red and gray color scheme.
“We wanted it to look nice in the neighborhood,” Gould said. “You could stand up a block building and so some of this work but I’m glad we chose it to be nice to look at.”