POINT PLEASANT — Cabell County commissioners met their counterparts in Mason County Monday morning to discuss traffic concerns ahead of Nucor Steel West Virginia's construction of a new mill at Apple Grove along W.Va. 2.
"We are just reaching out to our neighbors just to have a discussion," said Charles Walker, the new grants and special projects manager of the Cabell County Commission. "That's it, nothing more than that. Nothing is being decided today."
The focus was on W.Va. 2 between Huntington and Point Pleasant. The two-lane road will handle a heavy load of traffic during two years of construction, which is expected to begin soon after Nucor received its final permit last week.
Cabell County Commissioner John Mandt Jr. said increased traffic along W.Va. 2 is a cause for concern.
"We think there are some places along Route 2 that could possibly go four-lane, but there are a lot of areas as you drive up here from Huntington that four lanes can't be done," Mandt said. He added improvements should focus on public safety and providing a good road for people traveling between Point Pleasant and Huntington.
According to a traffic impact study done by Pittsburgh-based Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. in 2022 for Nucor Corp. and submitted to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, during the peak construction phase of the proposed Nucor West Virginia development, approximately 2,500 contractor employees will be on site.
"Each of the contractor employees will be required to park on the eastern side of Huntington Road [W.Va. 2] and buses will be used to transport these employees across Huntington Road to the construction site. Each of the buses was assumed to be able to carry approximately 40 contractor employees. Therefore, a total of 55 bus trips were assumed to be required in order to transport the 2,200 contractor employees from the parking area to the construction site," the study said.
In addition to the contractor employees, during the peak construction phase of the proposed Nucor Steel West Virginia development, approximately 500 Nucor teammates will be on site, the study added.
"Each of these Nucor teammates will be working during the day shift. However, it is noted that the existing two-lane, cross-section of Huntington Road will not permit 2,700 employees to arrive during a one-hour period as this amount of traffic will exceed the capacity of the roadway. Therefore, it is assumed that Nucor will require employees to arrive and depart the site over a two-hour period in lieu of arriving during the same one-hour period," according to the study.
The study also said approximately 50 trucks per day are anticipated to provide deliveries to the site during construction.
"The proposed Nucor West Virginia Development can be anticipated to generate a total of 6,460 trips on a typical weekday during peak construction," it said.
Walker said public safety concerns regarding W.Va. 2 already exist.
"We've had some recent incidents and some recent unfortunate tragedies along the road," he said. "Today was just a discussion about public safety concerns and the outlook on behalf of constituents. It was a chance to reach out to our neighbors next door talk about it."
Mason County Commission President Tracy Doolittle said this was a first meeting and no plans have been developed.
"Everybody's main concern here is safety and growth," she said. "We don't have any plans yet, and we are not making any decisions today."
Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said on her drive back to Huntington from Point Pleasant following the meeting her vehicle was hit by a large rock falling off a truck.
"This is just another example of why we need improved road safety on Route 2," she said. "I have to get a new windshield. Also, we haven't seen the construction workers that are going to converge into this area, and the traffic that comes with it. This meeting was great for us to have a dialogue about our concerns and opportunities."