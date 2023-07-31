Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230801-hd-nucor pic.jpg
Buy Now

Nucor Steel West Virginia site plans along W.Va. 2 in Apple Grove in Mason County were displayed during a meeting of the Cabell and Mason counties' commissions to discuss concerns about public safety regarding W.Va. 2 and downstream opportunities the new sheet mill is expected to create.

 Fred Pace | The Herald-Dispatch

POINT PLEASANT — Cabell County commissioners met their counterparts in Mason County Monday morning to discuss traffic concerns ahead of Nucor Steel West Virginia's construction of a new mill at Apple Grove along W.Va. 2.

"We are just reaching out to our neighbors just to have a discussion," said Charles Walker, the new grants and special projects manager of the Cabell County Commission. "That's it, nothing more than that. Nothing is being decided today."

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you