United Bankshares last month elected Charleston finance executive Charles Capito Jr. to its board of directors.
“As a seasoned leader in the financial services industry, Charlie is highly respected in the business community throughout West Virginia and in Washington, D.C.,” United Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard Adams said in a news release. “United prides itself in its local leadership and commitment to serving the local communities across our footprint, which makes Charlie a welcome addition to our board as we continue our mission of excellence in service to our employees, our customers, our shareholders and our communities.”
As managing director of the Wells Fargo Advisors Complex in West Virginia, Capito lured top talent to the state and led a string of innovations at the firm, according to the release. He previously worked as executive vice president and director of business development at United Bank. He also held management positions at Citigroup and Smith Barney.
A member of the West Virginia University Board of Governors and a trustee of the Charleston Area Medical Center and CAMC Health Systems, Capito is the husband of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.