Capito to Kanawha Commission: No reduction in operating hours for Yeager's air traffic tower

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that a planned reduction in nighttime operating hours for the air traffic control tower at Charleston’s Yeager Airport will not take place, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., told Kanawha County Commission members on Tuesday.
In November, Yeager was identified as one of 15 airports in the FAA’s Central Service Area targeted for reductions in control tower operating hours.
Since then, the airport and county have sought to dissuade the FAA from following through with the plan to reduce nighttime hours for the Charleston control tower.
Reducing the operating hours would reduce the number of commercial airline flights flying in and out of the Charleston airport, and hamper operations of the planned Marshall University aviation school taking shape at Yeager, according to Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. It would also limit the growth of military training exercises being staged from the airport, he said.
“The plan to reduce the workforce at Yeager was misguided and I am glad that common sense prevailed,” Salango said. Capito’s news provides “a sigh of relief for Kanawha County and West Virginia,” he said. “We are pleased to see that our airport will only continue to grow and thrive.”