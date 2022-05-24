Outdoor dining, food trucks and recreation on Kanawha Boulevard will return to Charleston beginning this weekend and running through Labor Day.
“It’s going to be an exciting summer in our capital city with family and friends,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release.
Capitol Street will close this weekend from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday. Hale Street, from Quarrier Street to Lee Street, will be closed from 3 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.
For the rest of the summer, Capitol Street will be closed from 3 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday. Hale Street, from Quarrier to Lee, will be closed from 3 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.
During the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta and Labor Day weekend, the closure for Capitol Street will be modified.
As for food trucks, beginning June 1 and continuing every Wednesday through Aug. 31, Slack Plaza will host vendors and music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. DJ EJ will kick things off. Participating food trucks includes MR Poppins, The Shape Shop, Dem 2 Brothers, Busters Blazin’ Grill, Mr. Choo Choo, Just Drinks and more.
On Sundays through Labor Day, Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between Court and Greenbrier streets to allow for outdoor recreation. One westbound lane of Kanawha Boulevard will remain open between Morris and Hale streets.