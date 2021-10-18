Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper revealed Monday afternoon that a move is afoot for the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority to take ownership of the dilapidated Town Center mall parking buildings, potentially depriving Kanawha County of hundreds of thousands of property tax dollars.
Such a landscape change would also allow mall owner The Hull Group more clout as it tries to distance itself from claims it should be responsible for upkeep of the aging structures. Both the original 1982 joint development agreement and the reciprocal easement agreement make clear that whoever owns the mall is responsible for garage upkeep and maintenance.
“The only issue here is that these buildings are either public buildings and exempt from taxes or they’re not,” Carper said over the phone Monday. “They’ve never been exempt from taxes the last 30 years. This is some sort of contrivance.”
A tax bill of approximately $400,000 is due for the 2021 tax year, Assessor’s Office Commercial Supervisor Steve Duffield said. The new arrangement and waiving of taxes would first affect the 2022 tax year. Half-year payments are due by July 15, 2022.
“It doesn’t matter who owns the buildings right now,” Duffield said. “Somebody’s got to pay these taxes.”
CURA executive director Ron Butlin has only allowed that his agency owns the land under the three parking buildings, one of which, the Washington Street garage, was closed for much of the summer for repairs.
Butlin did not return a message seeking comment on Monday.
Charleston City Building Commissioner Tony Harmon issued the citation closing the garage. He conspicuously listed, under property owners, Crews & Associates, LLC, and Carty & Company, LLC, as representative of the “parking garage bonds,” apparently meaning bondholders. The firms serve as trustees for the bondholders, who have seen their investment plummet in value as parking revenues have dried up. Still, the garage has paid taxes.
Harmon allowed that he performed the inspection at the request of The Hull Group.
“Yeah, basically, I got a complaint about the garages and so forth,” Harmon said. “We went over and checked them out.”
When asked why he had not inspected the buildings in eight years — despite a partial collapse nine years ago — Harmon said, “We don’t have enough people to inspect every building. It’s private property.”
Hull said it entered into a private agreement with CBRE, who served as a receiver for the mall as it continued to operate under bankruptcy. The agreement absolved it from garage repairs, President Jim Hull said. No evidence of that agreement is available in the Kanawha County Courthouse.
Butlin has said he is not aware of any such agreement, though his agency should have been privy to those situations. CURA’s name is the grantor in both 1982 legal documents. During an interview this past summer, he said, “We don’t own them,” referring to the buildings. Now, if this deal goes through, CURA will.
Carper, meanwhile, says he is not pleased that a heretofore private, taxpaying entity would revert to public status, further depleting services.
“This has always been a for-profit building,” Carper said. “It’s not owned by the city, the county, a church, the state, or a non-profit, for goodness’ sake. I guess this is the vogue.
“The attitude from the statehouse on down is you’re being ‘business friendly.’ That’s OK, but the last time I checked, unless you’re going to defund the police and gut public safety, then somebody’s got to pay their taxes.”
It was the Charleston Fire Department, Carper said, which responded to a fire in the mall’s vacant Sears building over the summer.
In some ways, CURA had already been managing the parking buildings, if not in possession of them. ABM is a management company. Its mall liaison, Andy Boyd, is under contract with CURA.
Carper said he only has a say in such matters when an entity comes before him in a tax appeal setting, as The Hull Group did last week. It appealed its property taxes on the actual mall property, having some degree of success.
“I only call the balls and strikes in front of me during a game,” Carper said. “But this seems odd.”