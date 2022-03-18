Cereal is out. Another grain product may be in.
Kenny Graley wants to open a brew pub in the same space where a cereal bar never caught on, 320 Washington St. W.
Bowls and Spoons Cereal Bar enjoyed a brief life in the space, from about October until February. The building shares a wall with Sodaro’s electronics in Elk City, on the near West Side.
Graley has applied for a conditional use permit from the city of Charleston, which has scheduled an April 14 hearing. He must also secure Alcohol Beverage Control Administration permission and authorization from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.
Former Charleston mayoral candidate Paul Monroe owns the approximate 3,000-square-foot building.
“I’ve done about as much as I can do without the city saying I can do it,” Graley said. “I have all the equipment.”
Graley said he has worked as a contract brewer in Beckley, Summers County’s Cool Ridge and a brewery in Athens, Ohio. He is a longtime member of the Kanawha Valley Home Brew Club.
“I’ve been trying to do this for about a year,” Graley said. “I’ve run into a lot of hiccups. Zoning is a major hiccup everywhere.”
He plans to keep limited hours, 4 to 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
“I’m not really trying to run a bar,” he said. “I’d like to have a lot of tastings.”
Graley said he currently plans to produce pale ales, stouts, IPAs, a blond beer and a brown ale.
He hopes to allow customers to carry out “crowlers,” a 32-ounce version of the more well-known growler. Standard servings will be eight ounces.
“I’m stressing more of a variety of beer,” he said. “It’ll be me and my wife running it, with one of our older daughters.”
He hopes to be open by the July 4 holiday and the revived Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, with future eyes toward OktoberWest, held just outside what he hopes will be his door.
“I’m excited to be right here,” he said. “Nice people, nice businesses. I can see an uptick over there, though parking is kind of bad.”
Well-known developer Tighe Bullock, individually or in partnership with his father Jonn, owns about a dozen buildings in Elk City. One of those houses The Bullock Distillery, which produces spirits entirely made there and those in collaboration with other distillers.
“It contributes to the whole concept of Elk City becoming a destination,” Bullock said of the planned brew pub. “It’s another jewel in the crown.”
Bullock called a brew pub a “value-added business.” Farmers sell the grain; brew and spirit producers create jobs; workers value the jobs so they produce a good product; then the product is put into the stream of commerce and consumed.
“Four things equal 20,” he said. “That’s what a profit margin is.”
Brew pub enthusiasts have long been waiting for a similar operation to open in a former shoe shop on Brawley Walkway. The Fife Street Brewing Co. has been working for some time to get up and running but is not there yet.