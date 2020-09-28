The city of Charleston announced Monday a grant program available for small businesses as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into the fall and winter months.
The city can award businesses up to $5,000. The money may be spent on a variety of projects, including exterior building renovations, structural repair and enhancing a business' marketing or customer service capabilities.
The funds will be distributed in three rounds -- fall 2020, winter 2020-21 and spring 2021. Applications for the fall cycle open Thursday, and a completed application must be returned by Oct. 31.
For the fall cycle, $80,000 will be available for small businesses. There is $250,000 allocated for the entire program.
One stipulation is that businesses must match any award by 25%. Also, the project must begin within the first six months of the grant being awarded, and it must be completed within one year.
The majority of funding for the program comes from money the city received as part of a settlement following the 2014 water crisis. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the city modeled the program, partially, on previous Charleston Main Street and Charleston Urban Renewal Authority community grants.
City Council member Keeley Steele, who owns three small businesses on Charleston's East End, said she is happy to see money from the water crisis finally coming back around to benefit the city's small businesses.
"We'll never recoup the money that we lost during the water crisis, just from bottled water, ice, extra water filters and all the infrastructure that we ended up putting into place," Steele said. "The water crisis knocked out a number of small businesses, and this pandemic is going to do the same thing, so I think we should be grateful and be supportive of the ones that are still available and still open."
Tim Brady, CEO of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the grant program allows businesses to be creative when it comes to promoting themselves. Businesses may use the grants to evolve their marketing and sales through social media and e-commerce; or they may use the funds to get internet connectivity.
"The reality is: People come to a destination for the small businesses," Brady said. "What people come to a city for are the experiences, and that experience is driven by small business."
Brady said small businesses must not get left behind during the winter. He added that he's hopeful these funds can help restaurants find ways to keep outdoor dining going once the temperature drops.
Council member Mary Beth Hoover said the program should help alleviate at least some financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.
"I like the parameters. It's kind of open ended -- if it's marketing, winterizing, these are things grant programs sometimes don't cover that are very needed," Hoover said.
Goodwin said the program will serve as a pilot project for the city.
"If this is a successful program," she said, "we're going to do it again."
Other details and stipulations of the program may be found in the program's application form, which is available on the city of Charleston's website.