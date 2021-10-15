They may be celebrating their 100th anniversary amid the topsy turvy world of COVID-19, with limited inventory and scaled back hours, but the party will go on Saturday for Charleston Department Store owners and customers.
The venerable West Side clothing store at 1661 Washington St. W. will celebrate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering coupons anywhere from 15% to 50% off, free cupcakes and a chance to hobknob with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin. A representative from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office will also be on hand, as will be some Charleston city council members.
Mountain Mission will hold a hot dog sale to help fund its charity food program. In addition to the coupons, store vendors are giving away kayaks and brand-name clothing, including Under Armour.
Store owners Barry and Eileen Ogrin have witnessed a lot of change in their 40 years of running things, never mind the transformations that took place in the 60 before that. In the 1990s, the two ran four stores and made four times the revenue, until online shopping started cutting into business and declining population took its toll.
Since March 2020, COVID-19 has been a big fly in the ointment, wreaking havoc with the store’s supply lines, as it has done to businesses across the country. In an interview Friday, Barry Ogrin, 70, said the shutdown of commerce in Vietnam has caused New Balance to delay deliveries from this fall until early next year. Vietnam has only a tiny slice of its residents inoculated.
No one needed pants during the pandemic, so Hagar began making masks. Product is hard to procure from Carhartt to Levi’s, which moved much of its production from China to Vietnam, only to suffer the shutdown.
But all is not lost. The store is still buoyant.
“We’ve had to adjust our hours during the pandemic but everything seems to be working OK,” Ogrin said. “We have a smaller staff now but our customers seem to have stuck with us.”
Charleston Department Store, like Green’s Feed and Seed, is a Charleston landmark. It has never moved its anchor store from its intersection at Patrick and Washington streets, though during the 1990s it operated stores in the Kanawha Mall, Elkview, Teays Valley and Southridge. From 2002 to 2007, the Ogrins took advantage of a hot WVU streak to run a WVU-only shop next to Target in the Southridge area, in a different area than the first one.
Before COVID, the Ogrins continued to evolve and adapt. About five years ago, the store began selling medical scrubs, monogrammed if the customer so desires.
“We can get monogrammed scrubs to people quicker than Amazon,” Ogrin said. “We have the best selection in the state.”
Ogrin gives much of the scrub business credit to managers Tasha Ellis, 42 and Ray Swiney, 38, who, Ogrin says, “will run the company one day. They’ve both been with us 20-plus years. They saw the shift that was going on.”
The store has always evolved. In the 1980s, it became a Levi’s jeans hotbed. For a while it sold a lot of premium leather casual shoes.
Ogrin’s grandfather opened the first store in 1921, across two storefronts at 1609-11, in the same street block. He called it “Charleston Street Department Store,” the former name of Washington Street. When the city changed the street name in the 1930s, Ogrin’s grandfather changed it to its current moniker.
“I’ve had so many calls lately,” Ogrin said. “An 80-year-old woman told me when she was 10, her family lost everything when their house burned up on Beech Avenue. She said my grandfather told them, ‘Take whatever you want.’”
Barry and Eileen were living in North Carolina as the 1980s dawned. His mother kept the business’ books but lung cancer would soon claim her. The two moved back and took over, helping his father. His brother also joined in.
“We went from a mom-and-pop to having a pretty significant presence here,” he said.