The same businessman who bought the former Commerce Square bank building in downtown Charleston is in contract to buy a nearby structure on Dickinson Street.
During a public meeting earlier this week, Kanawha County Public Library officials announced they had accepted a $325,000 bid from Allen Bell to purchase the building. The building site is directly across from the Hale House bistro.
Bell earlier this year purchased the former bank building for $4.5 million, vowing to turn it into a 67-unit condominium complex by next year. Workers were busy on a hot Friday, continuing to gut the building in preparation for the transformation. The building is located at 900 Lee Street, on its southeast side, between Hale and Dickinson streets.
“We literally just bought it last week and don’t have much to share on it,” said Brittany Allen, a representative of Bell-owned subsidiary AB Contracting. “We’re not sure what it’s going to be. I don’t know anything further than that.” Allen said the deal had not closed.
Kanawha County Public Library Director Erika Connelly confirmed in an email that the Dickinson property is under contract.
About 20 parking spaces come with the new acquisition. The building could perhaps be torn down for condominium parking, but the former bank has an attached parking structure. Also, next door is a 110-spot parking lot, with a rough-hewn “Spyro’s” sign out front, reflecting the former ownership of Charleston fixture Spyro Stanley.
Stanley’s son, Dino, now owns the lot, along with Adelphia Restaurant on Capitol Street and other business concerns. He said he briefly looked at purchasing the library building himself, but decided against it. Neither is he interested in selling his lot.
“I have no wants or needs or thoughts about selling,” Dino Stanley said. “No one’s approached me and we don’t have any plans to sell.” Stanley has a contract with the state Tax Department, whose employees park on his lot.
The library’s ownership of the nondescript building probably has logical and historical connections. Before moving to Capitol Street to what was then a former federal building in early 1967 -- a structure now undergoing a massive renovation -- the library occupied the site Bell’s prospective condo project now does. That site is also the long-ago Capitol Annex property.
Bell’s Dickinson acquisition is maybe 150 yards from the tower. It is a two-story building, fairly nondescript and runs relatively deep from the Dickinson sidewalk.
In a July Gazette-Mail story, Bell said the residential unit would be rentals, not purchases, with two mixed-use floors at the bottom.
Results are preliminary on the downtown living market, but early returns show rentals at the Atlas Building, the Cox-Morton Building and the Lowenstein Building above Ellen’s Ice Cream to be successful.