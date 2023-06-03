The story of Charleston Cut Flower Company began 120 years ago when Samuel Gregg opened the business on Capitol Street in downtown Charleston.
Gregg and his family built greenhouses to grow their own flowers and plants to serve the retail store. They were on the southeast corner of Charleston Street, which is now West Washington and Rebecca Street.
Across the street was the Littlepage Stone Mansion, constructed in 1845. It is one of only six houses in Charleston that dates to before the Civil War. Today, the property is a part of the Littlepage Terrace public housing development.
In 1923, Charleston Cut Flower’s greenhouse activity was transferred to the Burning Springs area, where Dupont City is located. Operation at the greenhouses ceased in 1952, following an environmental lawsuit against the DuPont Chemical plant in July 1951. The lawsuit alleged that environmental pollution caused by the plant made it impossible to grow anything in the greenhouses.
In 1938, the Capitol Street shop was remodeled, but with the onset of urban renewal in downtown Charleston it was closed in 1963. The flower business was relocated to its current location in a 5,000-square foot building with two attached greenhouses on the West Side of Charleston in the 1900 block of 5th Avenue and Iowa Street, not too far from the company’s origin in 1903.
Today, Charleston Cut Flower Company is a fourth-generation florist shop. After Samuel Gregg, the second-generation owner was Joseph S. Gregg, who was called “Papa Joe.” The third-generation owner is Joseph L. Gregg, who is still involved in the business with his son and fourth-generation owner Michael Gregg.
Michael Gregg said he grew up in the flower shop, first as a small child in the 1960s, and as a teenager and young man in the ’70s and ’80s.
“I was delivering and just working, designing and just a little bit of everything,” he said. “I guess a jack of all trades.”
Michael Gregg says customer service and quality products have been the focus of the business for 120 years.
“Being family-owned and operated for 120 years, we understand the importance of giving our customers excellent service,” he said. “We have made it 120 years because of the support of our community, our loyal customers and our wonderful, hardworking staff over the years. We have some staff who have been with us for over 45 years. Our design staff has hundreds of years of combined experience and can help our customers make the best floral decisions for all occasions or events.”
The flower shop is a full-service florist, offering arrangement design for special events such as weddings, birthdays, funerals, graduations and other special occasions. It offers a complete line of elegant arrangements, gourmet fruit, snack and candy baskets, chocolate candy, plush animals, balloons, tapestry throws, inspirational pictures, tropical plants, blooming plants and other items.
“We have fresh-cut arrangements, silk arrangements, novelty items and gift items, like afghans, wind chimes, inspirational pictures, of course plants,” Michael Gregg said. “We’ve got something for all occasions.”
Alice McDaniel, the flower shop’s lead designer, says many things have changed over the years, but not Charleston Cut Flower.
“I started in July of ‘95, but I grew up here because my mom works here,” she said. “I used to sit here in kindergarten and I would watch the designers handcraft these beautiful creations. That’s how I learned to design, and now I show new employees how to design. You have to have a great imagination and be creative, but that’s what I love about it.”
Sharon Reed, a clerk, started in 1976.
“We have went from typing each individual order and running it through a copy machine to now just pushing a button on the computer,” she said. “That has made a big difference in my job.”
Tiffany Crumb is a newer employee who started in October 2021.
“I am a sales clerk and I help with the greenhouses with the plants,” she said. “I came in and didn’t know anything about really any kind of flowers. I have learned so much about flowers and plants since I’ve been here. It’s definitely amazing working here in a family environment. I love how, no matter what customer comes in here, you’re always able to help them.”
Crumb says it can be tough helping customers with funerals for the loss of a loved one.
“You kind of like share their sorrow with them, but it’s always nice to help them get beautiful flowers and treat them like they are part of our family. I think that’s what really makes them want to come back,” she said.
Alice McDaniel’s mom, Debbie McDaniel, started in 1974. She does bookkeeping and also considers herself a jack of all trades.
“I just jumped in and tried to learn everything I could,” she said. “When I first started, they had big files and old-timey machines that typed customer orders. But today, it’s all on computers.”
Michael Gregg says the business has about $850,000 in gross sales in a good year, but it has faced some challenges over the years.
“The biggest challenge right now is just because of inflation,” he said. “When your economy’s gas prices go up, not everybody needs flowers. Your transportation fuel costs go up and everything associated with that goes up. And then of course that’s less money in people’s pockets — discretionary income — and then we’re one of the first to feel the pinch. I think flower shops probably are one of the best gauges, in my opinion, to ask how the economy is actually doing. When your flower shops are taking a hit, you know your economy’s struggling a little bit.”
Despite current inflation pressures, Michael Gregg says the business continues to be successful. He said he hopes the business will survive another 120 years in Charleston.
“I’ve been managing since 2005 and haven’t run into run it in the ground yet,” he said jokingly. “Plus, we have the goal of keeping the business in the family, of course.”
Charleston Cut Flower is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and can be reached by telephone at 304-343-5116. For more information, visit charlestoncutflower.com.