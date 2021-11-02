Developer Allen Bell’s vision of turning the former Huntington Banks building into luxury apartments will be a reality by spring 2022, a spokeswoman said, with a bank likely to take up the first two floors and posh amenities such as a gym, movie theater and fire pits perched atop the parking garage.
“We have a waiting list,” Brittany Allen, marketing director for Bell subsidiary AB Contracting Inc., said Tuesday.
No firm leases have been signed, but a passel of people remain in the pre-lease stage, she said. The bank lease is not final, she said, nor would she identify the bank.
Allen bought the building, which occupies part of the Lee Street Triangle at the corner of Lee and Hale, for $4.5 million in April. Workers soon began gutting the interior of the structure. Demolition should be over by the end of the year, Allen said.
Huntington Banks occupied the building until moving to Laidley Tower. Before Huntington Banks, locals knew the structure as Commerce Square, with its distinctive artwork of a bare-chested, beleaguered-looking man encased in rock. Allen said her company has been discussing the future of the artwork, along with other art pieces inside the building.
Progress has been made on finding commercial tenants for the two underground floors, but Allen would not divulge details. The building consists of 17 above-ground floors and two underground. In all, Bell plans to build 67 apartment units atop the bank space.
Allen stressed the units would be rentable apartments, not condominiums for purchase. Other amenities will include an outdoor kitchen and a dog park.
“All the apartments we have developed are luxury units,” Allen said. “Residents will have luxury living at their fingertips.” Rents have not been set.
She said company officials are still debating on what to call the new development and are still experimenting with logos. It and the for-rent Atlas Building on Quarrier Street are two of Charleston’s new entries in the downtown living scene. A for-purchase condo development on Virginia Street appears to have vacancies.
In an interview this past summer, Bell promised the project would be finished.
“One thing about our company,” he said, “is we’ve had losers but never have we not finished a project. When I looked at this, I decided we could withstand it and it not be a problem . . . I hope it’s a winner but if it breaks even and we help the city of Charleston that’ll be good enough.”
Charleston’s population has dipped below 50,000 and the state has lost 3% of its population in the last 10 years. Bell said he is aware of those numbers but saw a need for housing in Charleston.
“It’s still the capital city,” he said. “Other places have lost population and have done ok. I saw several articles published in the paper talking about a need for housing downtown. I thought this building would provide that.”
Bell, 54, of Hurricane, is the sole developer and owner of the posh Eagle View apartment complex atop a mountain east of the city. He also owns, among other properties, high-end apartment/condominium complexes in Morgantown, Wheeling, Bridgeport and Columbus, Ohio. All those complexes carry much higher unit counts than Commerce Square. The Wheeling development, in the Highlands section of town, is the smallest of the lot at 222 units.
He said Eagle View is an example of high-end housing meeting a need. Begun in 2013 and finished in 2016, it no doubt necessitated a good deal of mountaintop mountain removal. It is also hard to miss heading east driving into or out of town.
“It took off like it did because nothing new had been built in Charleston for a long time,” Bell said.